10 Best Cities for Renters Who Need Child Care

June 01, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by Nicole Spector for GOBankingRates->

The cost of rent in the U.S. has been rising since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with low inventory being the main driving factor. The cost of child care has also been rising — and it’s not an expense that parents can just carve out of their lives. Not having adequate child care is a cost in itself. If you can’t afford it and you don’t have the luxury of family to help out, then you’re going to have to provide child care yourself, which means your professional life will take a hit. 

The costs of rent combined with the costs of child care can be overwhelming. But it’s less horrendously expensive in some major cities than others. A recent analysis by Redfin looked at the combined monthly cost of rent and child care to find the 10 most affordable cities for middle-class renters

10. Seattle 

  • Median monthly household income: $10,844
  • Average monthly child care + rent costs: $3,725 ($1,660 + $2,065)
  • Share of income spent on child care + rent: 34.3%

9. Chicago 

  • Median monthly household income: $8,159
  • Average monthly child care + rent costs: $2,787 ($1,037 + $1,750)
  • Share of income spent on child care + rent: 34.2%

8. Denver  

  • Median monthly household income: $9,512
  • Average monthly child care + rent costs: $3,154 ($1,434 + $1,720)
  • Share of income spent on child care + rent: 33.2%

7. Minneapolis

  • Median monthly household income: $9,058
  • Average monthly child care + rent costs: $2,712 ($1,186 + $1,526)
  • Share of income spent on child care + rent: 29.9%

6. St. Louis 

  • Median monthly household income: $7,305
  • Average monthly child care + rent costs: $2,174 ($899 + $1,275)
  • Share of income spent on child care + rent: 29.8%

5. Baltimore 

  • Median monthly household income: $9,264
  • Average monthly child care + rent costs: $2,753 ($1,147 + $1,606)
  • Share of income spent on child care + rent: 29.7%

4. Washington, D.C.  

  • Median monthly household income: $11,672
  • Average monthly child care + rent costs: $3,462 ($1,401 + $2,061)
  • Share of income spent on child care + rent: 29.7%

3. Atlanta 

  • Median monthly household income: $8,048
  • Average monthly child care + rent costs: $2,274 ($739 + $1,535)
  • Share of income spent on child care + rent: 28.3%

2. Dallas

  • Median monthly household income: $8,417
  • Average monthly child care + rent costs: $2,306 ($851 + $1,455)
  • Share of income spent on child care + rent: 27.4%

1. Houston 

  • Median monthly household income: $7,514
  • Average monthly child care + rent costs: $1,984 ($735 + $1,249)
  • Share of income spent on child care + rent: 26.4%

