10 Best Cities for Renters Who Need Child Care

The cost of rent in the U.S. has been rising since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with low inventory being the main driving factor. The cost of child care has also been rising — and it’s not an expense that parents can just carve out of their lives. Not having adequate child care is a cost in itself. If you can’t afford it and you don’t have the luxury of family to help out, then you’re going to have to provide child care yourself, which means your professional life will take a hit.

The costs of rent combined with the costs of child care can be overwhelming. But it’s less horrendously expensive in some major cities than others. A recent analysis by Redfin looked at the combined monthly cost of rent and child care to find the 10 most affordable cities for middle-class renters.

10. Seattle

Median monthly household income: $10,844

$10,844 Average monthly child care + rent costs: $3,725 ($1,660 + $2,065)

$3,725 ($1,660 + $2,065) Share of income spent on child care + rent: 34.3%

9. Chicago

Median monthly household income: $8,159

$8,159 Average monthly child care + rent costs: $2,787 ($1,037 + $1,750)

$2,787 ($1,037 + $1,750) Share of income spent on child care + rent: 34.2%

8. Denver

Median monthly household income: $9,512

$9,512 Average monthly child care + rent costs: $3,154 ($1,434 + $1,720)

$3,154 ($1,434 + $1,720) Share of income spent on child care + rent: 33.2%

7. Minneapolis

Median monthly household income: $9,058

$9,058 Average monthly child care + rent costs: $2,712 ($1,186 + $1,526)

$2,712 ($1,186 + $1,526) Share of income spent on child care + rent: 29.9%

6. St. Louis

Median monthly household income: $7,305

$7,305 Average monthly child care + rent costs: $2,174 ($899 + $1,275)

$2,174 ($899 + $1,275) Share of income spent on child care + rent: 29.8%

5. Baltimore

Median monthly household income: $9,264

$9,264 Average monthly child care + rent costs: $2,753 ($1,147 + $1,606)

$2,753 ($1,147 + $1,606) Share of income spent on child care + rent: 29.7%

4. Washington, D.C.

Median monthly household income: $11,672

$11,672 Average monthly child care + rent costs: $3,462 ($1,401 + $2,061)

$3,462 ($1,401 + $2,061) Share of income spent on child care + rent: 29.7%

3. Atlanta

Median monthly household income: $8,048

$8,048 Average monthly child care + rent costs: $2,274 ($739 + $1,535)

$2,274 ($739 + $1,535) Share of income spent on child care + rent: 28.3%

2. Dallas

Median monthly household income: $8,417

$8,417 Average monthly child care + rent costs: $2,306 ($851 + $1,455)

$2,306 ($851 + $1,455) Share of income spent on child care + rent: 27.4%

1. Houston

Median monthly household income: $7,514

$7,514 Average monthly child care + rent costs: $1,984 ($735 + $1,249)

$1,984 ($735 + $1,249) Share of income spent on child care + rent: 26.4%

