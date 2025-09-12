10 Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers in 2025 — 6 Are in Florida

Ready to invest your money into buying a home this year? You might consider making a move to Florida, where data from a recent WalletHub study revealed six cities in the Sunshine State ranked among the top 10 best cities for first-time homebuyers in 2025.

GOBankingRates sourced each city’s average home value from Zillow and found some of the cities in the top 10 are pricier than others. The six Florida cities that ranked all have average home values within the $300,000 to $400,000 range, making them more affordable metros to explore homeownership.

Here are the cities that ranked as the best for 2025’s first-time buyers.

1. Palm Bay, Florida

Average home value: $308,705

$308,705 Affordability rank: 118

118 Real estate market rank: 2

2 Quality of life rank: 3

2. Boise, Idaho

Average home value: $496,046

$496,046 Affordability rank: 61

61 Real estate market rank: 8

8 Quality of life rank: 27

3. Tampa, Florida

Average home value: $375,673

$375,673 Affordability rank: 170

170 Real estate market rank: 5

5 Quality of life rank: 6

4. Surprise, Arizona

Average home value: $425,055

$425,055 Affordability rank: 21

21 Real estate market rank: 1

1 Quality of life rank: 207

5. Huntsville, Alabama

Average home value: $282,906

$282,906 Affordability rank: 36

36 Real estate market rank: 35

35 Quality of life rank: 43

6. Gilbert, Arizona

Average home value: $573,168

$573,168 Affordability rank: 34

34 Real estate market rank: 17

17 Quality of life rank: 85

7. Cape Coral, Florida

Average home value: $348,259

$348,259 Affordability rank: 145

145 Real estate market rank: 4

4 Quality of life rank: 20

8. Orlando, Florida

Average home value: $378,875

$378,875 Affordability rank: 159

159 Real estate market rank: 7

7 Quality of life rank: 17

9. Lakeland, Florida

Average home value: $315,628

$315,628 Affordability rank: 139

139 Real estate market rank: 9

9 Quality of life rank: 15

10. Sunrise, Florida

Average home value: $371,448

$371,448 Affordability rank: 153

153 Real estate market rank: 22

22 Quality of life rank: 13

