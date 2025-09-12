Personal Finance

10 Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers in 2025 — 6 Are in Florida

September 12, 2025 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Ready to invest your money into buying a home this year? You might consider making a move to Florida, where data from a recent WalletHub study revealed six cities in the Sunshine State ranked among the top 10 best cities for first-time homebuyers in 2025.

GOBankingRates sourced each city’s average home value from Zillow and found some of the cities in the top 10 are pricier than others. The six Florida cities that ranked all have average home values within the $300,000 to $400,000 range, making them more affordable metros to explore homeownership.

Here are the cities that ranked as the best for 2025’s first-time buyers.

Palm Bay, Florida

1. Palm Bay, Florida

  • Average home value: $308,705
  • Affordability rank: 118
  • Real estate market rank: 2
  • Quality of life rank: 3

Boise,idaho,usa 2017/06/15 : Boise cityscape at night with traffic light.

2. Boise, Idaho

  • Average home value: $496,046
  • Affordability rank: 61
  • Real estate market rank: 8
  • Quality of life rank: 27

Tampa, Florida, USA downtown city skyline.

3. Tampa, Florida

  • Average home value: $375,673
  • Affordability rank: 170
  • Real estate market rank: 5
  • Quality of life rank: 6
Afternoon aerial view of dense urban core of Surprise, Arizona, USA.

4. Surprise, Arizona

  • Average home value: $425,055
  • Affordability rank: 21
  • Real estate market rank: 1
  • Quality of life rank: 207
This is Big Spring Park in Huntsville, Alabama during the spring time.

5. Huntsville, Alabama

  • Average home value: $282,906
  • Affordability rank: 36
  • Real estate market rank: 35
  • Quality of life rank: 43

Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix, within the Phoenix metropolitan area.

6. Gilbert, Arizona

  • Average home value: $573,168
  • Affordability rank: 34
  • Real estate market rank: 17
  • Quality of life rank: 85
Cape Coral, Florida.

7. Cape Coral, Florida

  • Average home value: $348,259
  • Affordability rank: 145
  • Real estate market rank: 4
  • Quality of life rank: 20
Orlando, Florida, USA downtown cityscape over the highway.

8. Orlando, Florida

  • Average home value: $378,875
  • Affordability rank: 159
  • Real estate market rank: 7
  • Quality of life rank: 17

Lakeland, Florida, USA downown cityscape at city hall during dusk.

9. Lakeland, Florida

  • Average home value: $315,628
  • Affordability rank: 139
  • Real estate market rank: 9
  • Quality of life rank: 15
Sunrise, Florida.

10. Sunrise, Florida

  • Average home value: $371,448
  • Affordability rank: 153
  • Real estate market rank: 22
  • Quality of life rank: 13

