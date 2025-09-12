10 Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers in 2025 — 6 Are in Florida

Ready to invest your money into buying a home this year? You might consider making a move to Florida, where data from a recent WalletHub study revealed six cities in the Sunshine State ranked among the top 10 best cities for first-time homebuyers in 2025.
GOBankingRates sourced each city’s average home value from Zillow and found some of the cities in the top 10 are pricier than others. The six Florida cities that ranked all have average home values within the $300,000 to $400,000 range, making them more affordable metros to explore homeownership.
Here are the cities that ranked as the best for 2025’s first-time buyers.
1. Palm Bay, Florida
- Average home value: $308,705
- Affordability rank: 118
- Real estate market rank: 2
- Quality of life rank: 3
2. Boise, Idaho
- Average home value: $496,046
- Affordability rank: 61
- Real estate market rank: 8
- Quality of life rank: 27
3. Tampa, Florida
- Average home value: $375,673
- Affordability rank: 170
- Real estate market rank: 5
- Quality of life rank: 6
4. Surprise, Arizona
- Average home value: $425,055
- Affordability rank: 21
- Real estate market rank: 1
- Quality of life rank: 207
5. Huntsville, Alabama
- Average home value: $282,906
- Affordability rank: 36
- Real estate market rank: 35
- Quality of life rank: 43
6. Gilbert, Arizona
- Average home value: $573,168
- Affordability rank: 34
- Real estate market rank: 17
- Quality of life rank: 85
7. Cape Coral, Florida
- Average home value: $348,259
- Affordability rank: 145
- Real estate market rank: 4
- Quality of life rank: 20
8. Orlando, Florida
- Average home value: $378,875
- Affordability rank: 159
- Real estate market rank: 7
- Quality of life rank: 17
9. Lakeland, Florida
- Average home value: $315,628
- Affordability rank: 139
- Real estate market rank: 9
- Quality of life rank: 15
10. Sunrise, Florida
- Average home value: $371,448
- Affordability rank: 153
- Real estate market rank: 22
- Quality of life rank: 13
