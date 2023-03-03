10 Best Cars of 2023 for Every Budget

A new car is a major investment, so you want to ensure you're putting your hard-earned money toward a vehicle that's worth the price. Consumer Reports identified the best of the best for 2023 by evaluating over 200 car models at different price points for performance, reliability, owner satisfaction and safety.

Here's a look at the 10 best cars, SUVs and trucks for every budget.

Small Car Under $25,000: Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Price range: $21,550-$27,175

$21,550-$27,175 MPG: Overall 48/City 37/Highway 59

Overall 48/City 37/Highway 59 Standout features: Lane departure warning (LDW), adaptive cruise control (ACC), automatic high beams

Subcompact SUV Under $25,000: Toyota Corolla Cross

Price range: $23,060-$28,465

$23,060-$28,465 MPG: Overall 28/City 21/Highway 35

Overall 28/City 21/Highway 35 Standout features: Spacious interior, impressive roster of standard safety features, high predicted reliability

Pictured: 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

Small SUV Under $35,000: Subaru Forester

Price range: $26,395-$36,7955

$26,395-$36,7955 MPG: Overall 28/City 20/Highway 38

Overall 28/City 20/Highway 38 Standout features: Top-of-the-line crash protection, spacious cabin and cargo area, high outward visibility, easy-to-use controls, impressive suite of safety features

Pictured: 2022 Subaru Forester

Compact Pickup Truck Under $35,000: Ford Maverick Hybrid

Price range: $22,595-$28,355

$22,595-$28,355 MPG: Overall 37/City 33/Highway 39

Overall 37/City 33/Highway 39 Standout features: Easy cabin access, simple controls, competent handling

Pictured: 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid

Midsized Sedan Under $35,000: Toyota Camry Hybrid

Price range: $26,220-$36,645

$26,220-$36,645 MPG: Overall 47/City 39/Highway 53

Overall 47/City 39/Highway 53 Standout features: Comfortable ride, responsive handling, accommodating seats, simple controls, excellent fuel economy, lane keeping assistance (LKA), lane departure warning (LDW), adaptive cruise control (ACC)

Electric Vehicle Under $35,000: Nissan Leaf

Price range: $28,040-$36,040

$28,040-$36,040 MPG: Overall 104/City 114/Highway 94

Overall 104/City 114/Highway 94 Standout features: Quiet cabin, good road visibility, lane keeping assistance (LKA), lane departure warning (LDW), rear cross-traffic warning (RCTW)

Two-Row SUV Under $45,000: Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

Price range: $35,910-$41,570

$35,910-$41,570 MPG: Overall 30/City 23/Highway 37

Overall 30/City 23/Highway 37 Standout features: Roomy cabin, dependable performance, lane keeping assistance (LKA), lane departure warning (LDW)

Midsized Three-Row SUV Under $45,000: Kia Telluride

Price range: $35,890-$52,985

$35,890-$52,985 MPG: Overall 21/City 14/Highway 30

Overall 21/City 14/Highway 30 Standout features: Expansive cabin, good outward visibility, attractive features, responsive engine, large infotainment screen

Luxury SUV Over $45,000: Lexus NX350 Hybrid

Price range: $41,955-$57,805

$41,955-$57,805 MPG: Overall 38/City 37/Highway 39

Overall 38/City 37/Highway 39 Standout features: Quick steering, upscale cabin, numerous standard safety features

Electric Vehicle Over $45,000: Tesla Model 3

Price range: $42,990-$53,990

$42,990-$53,990 MPG: Overall 130/City 136/Highway 123

Overall 130/City 136/Highway 123 Standout features: Sports car-like drive, more charging access than other EVs, minimalist interior

All data is sourced from Consumer Reports' Best Cars of the Year and is accurate as of Feb. 16, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Cars of 2023 for Every Budget

