10 Best Books on Investing for 2022

You’re ready to start making your dollar work for you. To get started, you’re searching for the best books on investing to help you learn the basics and create a plan for your cash. Of course, finding the right books can be easier said than done, due to the sheer volume of options to choose from. If you’re feeling a bit overwhelmed, don’t worry — GOBankingRates has you covered.

See: Looking To Diversify In A Bear Market? Consider These 6 Alternative Investments

Top 10 Investing Books

Here’s a look at the best investing books to read to grow your dollar into a fortune.

1. ‘Smart Women Finish Rich: Expanded and Updated’

Price: $9.99

Written by New York Times bestselling author David Bach, “Smart Women Finish Rich” has sold more than one million copies over two decades. The latest edition has been updated to address financial concerns and opportunities for modern women.

This book offers tremendous value to both women getting their investments started on their own and those working with a financial advisor. A guide to achieving the financial life you want, this book will help you gain the confidence and knowledge needed to take charge of your financial health.

2. ‘The Bond King: How One Man Made a Market, Built an Empire, and Lost It All’

Price: $19.25

Prepare to get inspired by the story of ‘Bond King’ Bill Gross. Written by Mary Childs, co-host of NPR’s “Planet Money” podcast, this book details the Pimco founder’s transformation of the bond market.

Find out how he helped restructure the financial system after the Great Recession — and benefitted from it. A great ambition that likely led to his demise, Childs believes understanding the bond market — and the Bond King — is the secret to grasping the bond market.

3. ‘The Only Investment Guide You’ll Ever Need: Revised Edition’

Price: $16.99

Updated to include cryptocurrency and NFTs, Robinhood, GameStop, COVID aftereffects and the impact of climate change on investing, “The Only Investment Guide You’ll Ever Need” covers all the bases. Written by Andrew Tobias, this wildly popular investing book has sold more than one million copies.

Learn tips to boost your savings and investments, prepare for retirement and more. No matter how much money you’re working with, this book will help you maximize it.

4. ‘Get Good With Money: Ten Simple Steps to Becoming Financially Whole’

Price: $19.99

Brought to you by Tiffany Aliche, a.k.a. “The Budgetnista,” this book helps you get your finances on track with a 10-step plan to find peace, safety and harmony with your money. No matter what the size of your goals or the state of the stock market, “Get Good With Money: Ten Simple Steps to Becoming Financially Whole” is designed to help.

Based on the concept of financial wholeness, learn the short-term actions need to achieve long-term goals. For example, you’ll find out how to determine your baseline or “noodle budget,” understand whether you have a “don’t make enough” problem or a “spend too much” issue and best practices to save for a rainy day.

5. ‘The Intelligent Investor Revised Edition: The Definitive Book on Value Investing’

Price: $14.29

What should every investor read? Largely considered the stock market Bible since its original publication in 1949, “The Intelligent Investor Revised Edition: The Definitive Book on Value Investing” is a can’t-miss classic.

Written by Benjamin Graham and updated by financial journalist Jason Zweig, learn how to avoid substantial investing errors and create long-term strategies. The updated version includes insights on today’s stock market and offers tips to apply Graham’s principles in today’s world.

6. ‘The Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed and Happiness’

Price: $17.09

One of the best books on investing, Morgan Housel’s work focuses on behaviors surrounding money in “‘The Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed and Happiness.” While lessons are typically based on math, he argues that people actually make meaningful financial decisions during their everyday lives — not while looking at a spreadsheet.

Therefore, he shares 19 short stories explaining how people think about money in this book. Chances are, you’ll be able to relate to several, which will help you make better sense of your finances.

7. ‘Principles: Life and Work’

Price: $16.29

One of the best stock market books you’ll find, “Principles: Life and Work” was written by Ray Dalio. In this book, the famed investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates shares the non-traditional principles he’s created, refined and put into action over his 40-plus years in the field.

Considering Bridgewater has made more money for its clients than any other hedge fund in history, feel confident that his advice is solid. This is your chance to score advice from “the Steve Jobs of investing” that can change your life.

8. ‘The Little Book of Common Sense Investing: The Only Way to Guarantee Your Fair Share of Stock Market Returns’

Price: $13.99

What is the best book for beginners in investing? If this is your question, John C. Bogle’s “The Little Book of Common Sense Investing: The Only Way to Guarantee Your Fair Share of Stock Market Returns” is the answer.

In this book, the iconic mutual fund manager shares the easiest and most effective strategy to build long-term wealth — find a very low-cost mutual fund that tracks a broad stock market index to buy and hold, at very low cost. Originally published in 2007, this version is updated with two new chapters.

9. ‘The Money Manual: A Practical Money Guide to Help You Succeed on Your Financial Journey’

Price: $12.99

If you’re on a mission to improve your financial situation in the next six months, Tonya B. Rapley’s “‘The Money Manual: A Practical Money Guide to Help You Succeed on Your Financial Journey” will help you do just that.

Brimming with information to help you take action, this book offers easy and effective tips to help you manage your money without feeling overwhelmed.

10. ‘A Beginner’s Guide to the Stock Market: Everything You Need to Start Making Money Today’

Price: $10.49

What are three tips for investing? You’ll learn this and more in Matthew R. Kratter’s “A Beginner’s Guide to the Stock Market: Everything You Need to Start Making Money Today.”

One of the best stock market books, this guide is designed to take you from beginner to expert. Chock-full of trading and investing strategies that truly work, this book can help you pave your way to a fortune.

Takeaway

Now that you have a list of the best books on investing, it’s time to get reading. Follow the advice given by these experts to help achieve your money goals — and beyond.

Prices were sourced from Amazon, Target and Barnes & Noble. Information is accurate as of Oct. 7, 2022, and is subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Books on Investing for 2022

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.