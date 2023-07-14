10 Best and Worst Stocks of 2023 (So Far)

The year is now more than halfway over and, so far, it has been a relatively good year for the stock market, with some predicting that the S&P 500 could be on track for its best annual performance since 2019. The S&P 500 experienced a 14% gain in the first half of 2023, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 3.8% and the Nasdaq gained over 30%.

Of course, not all stocks were winners and certain sectors performed better than others, with tech stocks leading the way. Here’s a look at the best- and worst-performing S&P 500 stocks of 2023 so far, as identified by Forbes.

Best-Performing Stocks of 2023

In addition to tech stocks, cruise stocks also performed well in the first half of the year. Here’s a look at the year-to-date returns for the top-performing stocks in the S&P 500:

Nvidia: 190% Meta: 138% Carnival: 133% Tesla: 113% Royal Caribbean: 111% Palo Alto Networks: 83% Norwegian Cruise Line: 78% Advanced Micro Devices: 76% PulteGroup: 71% General Electric: 69%

Worst-Performing Stocks of 2023

Due to the wave of bank failures, many stocks for the embattled banks themselves and other financial institutions took a hit during the first half of the year. Energy and healthcare companies also suffered losses. Here’s a look at the year-to-date losses for the worst-performing S&P 500 stocks of 2023 so far:

First Republic: -100% Silicon Valley Bank: -100% Signature Bank: -100% Advance Auto Parts: -51% KeyCorp: -45% Zions Bancorp: -43% Enphase Energy: -37% Comerica: -34% Moderna: -32% Citizens Financial: -31%, Epam Systems: -31%, Charles Schwab: -31%, Newell: -31%

