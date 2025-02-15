10 Best and 10 Worst States for Taxes

Unlike tax rates, tax burdens measure the amount of money taken from your personal income. Tax burdens vary depending on where you live, how much you earn, the property that you own and how you choose to spend your hard-earned paycheck. The different taxes can get confusing and quickly add up, dwindling away your disposable income.

For example, the Federal Insurance Contributions Act — aka FICA — authorizes a payroll tax that helps fund the Social Security and Medicare programs. When it comes to sales tax, individual states determine which goods and services are taxed. Some states choose not to tax clothing or groceries, whereas others may tax certain products at a lower rate. Many local governments also impose taxes on specific products, which will add to your overall tax bill.

Getting a better understanding of the average tax burden in your state can help you avoid any nasty shocks when you file your tax returns.

10th Best: Kentucky

Median household income: $62,417

$62,417 Annual income taxes: $11,813

$11,813 Annual sales taxes: $4,308

$4,308 Annual property taxes: $1,552

$1,552 Total taxes paid: $17,672

Total tax burden: 28.3%

9th Best: North Dakota

Median household income: $75,949

$75,949 Annual income taxes: $13,838

$13,838 Annual sales taxes: $5,011

$5,011 Annual property taxes: $2,607

$2,607 Total taxes paid: $21,457

Total tax burden: 28.3%

8th Best: Tennessee

Median household income: $67,097

$67,097 Annual income taxes: $10,681

$10,681 Annual sales taxes: $6,641

$6,641 Annual property taxes: $1,518

$1,518 Total taxes paid: $18,840

Total tax burden: 28.1%

7th Best: New Hampshire

Median household income: $95,628

$95,628 Annual income taxes: $18,752

$18,752 Annual sales taxes: $0.00

$0.00 Annual property taxes: $8,022

$8,022 Total taxes paid: $26,773

Total tax burden: 28%

6th Best: West Virginia

Median household income: $57,917

$57,917 Annual income taxes: $10,624

Annual sales taxes: $4,304

$4,304 Annual property taxes: $916

$916 Total taxes paid: $15,844

Total tax burden: 27.3%

5th Best: South Dakota

Median household income: $72,421

$72,421 Annual income taxes: $12,232

$12,232 Annual sales taxes: $4,359

$4,359 Annual property taxes: $3,055

$3,055 Total taxes paid: $19,646

Total tax burden: 27.1%

4th Best: Alaska

Median household income: $89,336

$89,336 Annual income taxes: $17,464

$17,464 Annual sales taxes: $1,737

$1,737 Annual property taxes: $4,105

$4,105 Total taxes paid: $23,276

Total tax burden: 26.1%

3rd Best: Delaware

Median household income: $82,855

$82,855 Annual income taxes: $19,530

$19,530 Annual sales taxes: $0.00

$0.00 Annual property taxes: $1,836

$1,836 Total taxes paid: $21,366

Total tax burden: 25.8%

2nd Best: Wyoming

Median household income: $74,815

$74,815 Annual income taxes: $13,200

$13,200 Annual sales taxes: $4,011

$4,011 Annual property taxes: $1,932

$1,932 Total taxes paid: $19,144

Total tax burden: 25.6%

Best: Montana

Median household income: $69,922

$69,922 Annual income taxes: $14,447

$14,447 Annual sales taxes: $0.00

$0.00 Annual property taxes: $3,126

$3,126 Total taxes paid: $17,573

Total tax burden: 25.1%

10th Worst: Minnesota

Median household income: $87,556

$87,556 Annual income taxes: $21,061

$21,061 Annual sales taxes: $5,920

$5,920 Annual property taxes: $3,295

$3,295 Total taxes paid: $30,276

Total tax burden: 34.6%

9th Worst: Rhode Island

Median household income: $86,372

$86,372 Annual income taxes: $18,824

$18,824 Annual sales taxes: $3.080

$3.080 Annual property taxes: $18,824

$18,824 Total taxes paid: $30,782

Total tax burden: .35.6%

8th Worst: Hawaii

Median household income: $98,317

$98,317 Annual income taxes: $26,872

$26,872 Annual sales taxes: $6,420

$6,420 Annual property taxes: $2,551

$2,551 Total taxes paid: $ 35,842

35,842 Total tax burden: 36.5%

7th Worst: Vermont

Median household income: $78,024

$78,024 Annual income taxes: $16,959

$16,959 Annual sales taxes: $5,607

$5,607 Annual property taxes: $6,065

$6,065 Total taxes paid: $28,631

Total tax burden: 36.7%

6th Worst: Illinois

Median household income: $81,702

$81,702 Annual income taxes: $18,899

$18,899 Annual sales taxes: $6,535

$6,535 Annual property taxes: $5,272

$5,272 Total taxes paid: $30,707

Total tax burden: 37.6%

5th Worst: Connecticut

Median household income: $93,760

$93,760 Annual income taxes: $22,876

$22,876 Annual sales taxes: $5,481

$5,481 Annual property taxes: $7,662

$7,662 Total taxes paid: $36,019

Total tax burden: 38.4%

4th Worst: Massachusetts

Median household income: $101,341

$101,341 Annual income taxes: $25,416

$25,416 Annual sales taxes: $7,095

$7,095 Annual property taxes: $6,685

$6,685 Total taxes paid: $39,197

Total tax burden: 38.7%

3rd Worst: California

Median household income: $96,334

$96,334 Annual income taxes: $23,902

$23,902 Annual sales taxes: $9,898

$9,898 Annual property taxes: $5,397

$5,397 Total taxes paid: $39,197

Total tax burden: 40.7%

2nd Worst: New York

Median household income: $84,578

$84,578 Annual income taxes: $19,374

$19,374 Annual sales taxes: $8,136

$8,136 Annual property taxes: $7,082

$7,082 Total taxes paid: $34,952

Total tax burden: 41.3%

Worst: New Jersey

Median household income: $101,050

$101,050 Annual income taxes: $24,699

$24,699 Annual sales taxes: $5,856

$5,856 Annual property taxes: $11,572

$11,572 Total taxes paid: $42,127

Total tax burden: 41.7%

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to a previous version of this article.

Methodology: To generate the tax bill in every state, GOBankingRates surveyed three key taxes: (1) income taxes at both the Federal and State level (including FICA), (2) property taxes and (3) sales taxes. Incomes are based on 2023 American Community Survey median household figures, and income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a person who was filing their taxes as a single person and using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Property taxes were calculated using each state’s average rate as sourced from Tax Foundation and Zillow’s median home value index data as of December 2024. Sales taxes were calculated using each state’s “state and local combined sales tax rate,” sourced from Tax Foundation, and factored against each state’s average annual consumer expenditure. Estimates on annual consumer expenditure in each state were created by taking the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey’s national average annual expenditures estimate and factoring it out for each state using the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s cost of living indices for the third quarter of 2024. Once the three above taxes were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (4) total annual taxes paid and (5) total tax burden. States were then ranked exclusively by factor (5). All data was rounded to the nearest dollar, and collected on and up to date as of Jan. 29, 2025.

