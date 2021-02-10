10 Arrested Over SIM-Swap Hacks That Stole $100M in Crypto From Celebrities: Europol
Crime-fighting agency Europol says 10 people have been arrested for SIM-swap attacks that stole over $100 million in cryptocurrency from celebrities.
- According to a Wednesday announcement, eight individuals were arrested on Feb. 9 in an international operation coordinated by Europol, following two arrests made previously in Malta and Belgium.
- All 10 are said to be part of a global criminal network that carried out SIM swapping attacks in the U.S. throughout 2020 and targeted online influencers, sports stars, musicians and their families.
- SIM swapping involves taking over victims’ phone numbers and then using cellphone authentication methods to access their apps or bank and cryptocurrency accounts by changing passwords.
- To apprehend the group, Europol worked with law enforcement authorities from the U.K, the U.S, Belgium, Malta and Canada in a year-long investigation.
