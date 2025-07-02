10 Analysts Have This To Say About Visteon

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Visteon (NASDAQ:VC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 5 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Visteon, revealing an average target of $87.9, a high estimate of $106.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Experiencing a 11.48% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $99.30.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Visteon. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $106.00 $101.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $95.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $101.00 $96.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Neutral $97.00 $90.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Neutral $86.00 $76.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Lowers Buy $91.00 $108.00 Luke Junk Baird Lowers Neutral $76.00 $100.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $82.00 $110.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $76.00 $114.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $74.00 $103.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Visteon compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Visteon's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Visteon's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Visteon analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Visteon

Visteon Corp is an automotive supplier. It manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers including Ford, Nissan, Renault, Mazda, BMW, General Motors, and Honda, etc. The company offers information displays, instrument clusters, head-up displays, infotainment systems, telematics solutions, and Smartcore. The Company's reportable segment is Electronics. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including digital instrument clusters, domain controllers with integrated driver assistance systems, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, and battery management systems. Geographically, it operates in North America, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and South America and Others.

Visteon: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Visteon's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.11%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Visteon's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Visteon's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.11% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Visteon's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.34, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

