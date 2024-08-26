10 Analysts Have This To Say About UDR

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on UDR (NYSE:UDR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $43.9, a high estimate of $49.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.07% from the previous average price target of $41.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive UDR is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $48.00 $41.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $43.00 $42.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $49.00 $45.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $40.00 $41.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $48.00 $44.00 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $45.00 $39.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $42.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Overweight $43.00 $42.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $41.00 $39.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $38.00 $35.00

Get to Know UDR Better

UDR is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities in targeted markets located in the United States. The company has two reportable segments; Same-Store Communities segment represents those communities acquired, developed, and stabilized prior to January 1, 2021, and held as of December 31, 2022, and Non-Mature Communities/Other segment represents those communities that do not meet the criteria to be included in Same-Store Communities, including, but not limited to, recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities, and the non-apartment components of mixed-use properties. The company generates key revenue from Same-Store Communities.

Breaking Down UDR's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: UDR's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.66%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: UDR's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.66%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UDR's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.73%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: UDR's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.62. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

