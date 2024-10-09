10 Analysts Have This To Say About Terex

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Terex (NYSE:TEX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Terex and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $64.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $74.00 and a low estimate of $57.00. A decline of 0.31% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Terex's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Neutral $65.00 $63.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $62.00 $63.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $57.00 $60.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $63.00 $74.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $62.00 $72.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $59.00 $67.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $72.00 $64.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $74.00 $68.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $65.00 $59.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Neutral $67.00 $58.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Terex. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Terex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Terex's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Terex's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Terex analyst ratings.

Discovering Terex: A Closer Look

Terex is a top manufacturer of aerial work platforms, materials processing equipment, and specialty equipment, such as material handlers, cranes, and concrete mixer trucks. Its current composition is a result of numerous acquisitions over several decades and a recent shift to focus on its two core segments after divesting a handful of underperforming businesses. Terex's remaining segments see heavy demand in nonresidential construction as well as in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, and materials management.

Terex's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Terex's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.53%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Terex's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.91%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Terex's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Terex's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.36, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TEX

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Overweight Feb 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for TEX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.