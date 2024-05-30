10 Analysts Have This To Say About Ncino

Analysts' ratings for Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ncino and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $36.9, accompanied by a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $35.89, the current average has increased by 2.81%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ncino. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $35.00 $35.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Lowers Neutral $36.00 $37.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $38.00 $42.00 Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Announces Outperform $41.00 - James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $27.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Neutral $36.00 $34.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $42.00 $40.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $42.00 $42.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ncino. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ncino compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ncino's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ncino's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ncino: A Closer Look

Ncino Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. Its software solution digitizes, automates, and streamlines inefficient and complex processes & workflow and utilizes data analytics & artificial intelligence that enables financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposits, and other accounts and manage regulatory compliance. It also offers professional services, including configuration & implementation, training, and advisory services. Ncino generates the majority of its revenue from subscription services. The company caters to financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Ncino: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ncino's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.29%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ncino's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.94%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ncino's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.09%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, Ncino adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

