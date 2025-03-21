10 Analysts Have This To Say About Monolithic Power Systems

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $781.5, a high estimate of $880.00, and a low estimate of $665.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.65% increase from the previous average price target of $754.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Monolithic Power Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $800.00 $800.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $665.00 $710.00 Kevin Garrigan Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $750.00 $800.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Raises Buy $760.00 $660.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $850.00 $700.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $710.00 $610.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $800.00 $600.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $800.00 $880.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $880.00 $880.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $800.00 $900.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Monolithic Power Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Monolithic Power Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Monolithic Power Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Monolithic Power Systems: A Closer Look

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker, specializing in power management solutions. The firm's mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems, and it serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. MPS uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.

Understanding the Numbers: Monolithic Power Systems's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Monolithic Power Systems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 36.93% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 233.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Monolithic Power Systems's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 52.73% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Monolithic Power Systems's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 44.79%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

