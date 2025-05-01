10 Analysts Have This To Say About Mid-America Apartment

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $169.6, with a high estimate of $190.00 and a low estimate of $159.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $160.80, the current average has increased by 5.47%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Mid-America Apartment. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Neutral $162.00 $161.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $160.00 $163.00 Buck Horne Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $185.00 $180.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $174.00 $158.00 Linda Tsai Jefferies Raises Buy $190.00 $148.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $163.00 $152.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $182.00 $173.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $160.00 $160.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $159.00 $155.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $161.00 $158.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Mid-America Apartment. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mid-America Apartment compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Mid-America Apartment's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc or MAA, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, operation, and development of multifamily apartment communities located in the southeastern and southwestern United States. The company operates two reportable segments; Same Store includes communities that the Company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year and Non-Same Store and Other includes recently acquired communities, communities being developed or in lease-up, communities that have been disposed of or identified for disposition, communities that have experienced a casualty loss and stabilized communities that do not meet the requirements to be Same Store communities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Mid-America Apartment displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 30.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mid-America Apartment's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.78%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mid-America Apartment's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.41% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Mid-America Apartment's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.84.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

