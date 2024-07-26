10 Analysts Have This To Say About Lennox Intl

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Lennox Intl (NYSE:LII), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Lennox Intl, presenting an average target of $581.9, a high estimate of $675.00, and a low estimate of $517.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.66% increase from the previous average price target of $540.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Lennox Intl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $550.00 $517.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $675.00 $675.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $572.00 $566.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $600.00 $515.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $610.00 $505.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $517.00 $500.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $575.00 $507.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $570.00 $550.00 Gautam Khanna TD Cowen Raises Buy $600.00 $550.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $550.00 $520.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lennox Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lennox Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Lennox Intl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Lennox Intl's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lennox Intl analyst ratings.

Delving into Lennox Intl's Background

Lennox International manufactures and distributes heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration products to replacement (75% of sales) and new construction (25% of sales) markets. In fiscal 2023, residential HVAC was 68% of sales and commercial HVAC and Heatcraft refrigeration was 32% of sales. The company goes to market with multiple brands, but Lennox is the company's flagship HVAC brand. The Texas-based company is focused on North America after the sale of its European HVAC and refrigeration businesses in late 2023.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Lennox Intl

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Lennox Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.81% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lennox Intl's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 51.98% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lennox Intl's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.92% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Lennox Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.72, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LII

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Underweight Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Dec 2021 Mizuho Initiates Coverage On Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for LII

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.