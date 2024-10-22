10 Analysts Have This To Say About Kenvue

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Kenvue, presenting an average target of $24.1, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Marking an increase of 6.54%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $22.62.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Kenvue is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Raises Buy $27.00 $24.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $25.00 $24.00 Keith Devas Jefferies Announces Buy $27.00 - Nik Modi RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $24.00 - Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $21.00 $20.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $24.00 $22.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $24.00 $23.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $24.00 $24.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $22.00 $20.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $23.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kenvue. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kenvue compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kenvue's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Kenvue's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kenvue analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Kenvue

Kenvue is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by sales, generating $15 billion in annual revenue. Formerly known as Johnson & Johnson's consumer segment, Kenvue spun off and went public in May 2023. It operates in a variety of silos within consumer health, such as cough, cold and allergy care, pain management, face and body care, and oral care, as well as women's health. Its portfolio includes a wide array of some of the most well-known brands in the space, including Tylenol, Listerine, Johnson's, Aveeno, and Neutrogena. Despite playing in a fragmented industry with intense competition and ever-changing consumer preferences, many of Kenvue's brands are the global leader in their respective segment thanks to their strong brand power.

Kenvue: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Kenvue's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.27% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Kenvue's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.45% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kenvue's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.56%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kenvue's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.22% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Kenvue's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.85.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.