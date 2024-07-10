10 Analysts Have This To Say About Glaukos

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $120.7, a high estimate of $132.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $110.00, the current average has increased by 9.73%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Glaukos by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $132.00 $130.00 Thomas Stephan Stifel Raises Buy $130.00 $110.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $120.00 $110.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00 Michael Sarcone Jefferies Raises Buy $125.00 $84.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $112.00 $107.00 Allen Gong JP Morgan Raises Overweight $110.00 $108.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $110.00 $103.00 Samuel Brodovsky Truist Securities Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 David Saxon Needham Raises Buy $113.00 $108.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Glaukos. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Glaukos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Glaukos's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Glaukos: A Closer Look

Glaukos Corp is an ophthalmic medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of breakthrough products and procedures designed to transform the treatment of glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. Its product pipeline also consists of an iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product that is slightly wider than the iStent Inject and uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure.

Glaukos: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Glaukos's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.86%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Glaukos's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -47.7%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Glaukos's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -8.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Glaukos's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -4.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Glaukos's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.85, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

