10 Analysts Have This To Say About CryoPort

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $11.2, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A 0.18% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $11.22.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of CryoPort by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |David Saxon |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $11.00|$11.00 | |Subbu Nambi |Guggenheim |Maintains |Buy | $10.00|$10.00 | |David Saxon |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $11.00|$11.00 | |Richard Baldry |Roth MKM |Maintains |Buy | $15.00|$15.00 | |John Sourbeer |UBS |Raises |Buy | $11.00|$10.00 | |David Saxon |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $11.00|$11.00 | |David Saxon |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $11.00|$11.00 | |John Sourbeer |UBS |Announces |Buy | $10.00|- | |David Saxon |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $11.00|$11.00 | |David Saxon |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $11.00|$11.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CryoPort. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CryoPort compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CryoPort's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CryoPort's market standing.

Unveiling the Story Behind CryoPort

CryoPort Inc is a leader serving the life sciences industry as a provider of integrated temperature-controlled supply chain solutions supporting the life sciences in the biopharma/pharma, animal health, and reproductive medicine markets. It operates in two reportable segments: Life Sciences Services and Life Sciences Products. Geographically the company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC), generating a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

CryoPort's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: CryoPort's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.97%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CryoPort's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -34.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CryoPort's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.49% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CryoPort's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CryoPort's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

