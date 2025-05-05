10 Analysts Have This To Say About Carrier Global

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $76.7, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.88%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Carrier Global. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $65.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $82.00 $71.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $72.00 $89.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $64.00 $78.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $83.00 $87.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $78.00 $77.00 Nigel Coe Wolfe Research Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $76.00 $86.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $75.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $87.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Carrier Global. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Carrier Global. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Carrier Global compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Carrier Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Carrier Global's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Carrier Global's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Carrier Global analyst ratings.

Discovering Carrier Global: A Closer Look

Carrier Global manufactures heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, refrigeration, and fire and security products. The HVAC business serves both residential and commercial markets (HVAC segment sales mix is 60% commercial and 40% residential). Carrier's refrigeration segment consists of its transportation refrigeration, Sensitech supply chain monitoring, and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm's fire and security business manufactures fire detection and suppression, access controls, and intrusion detection products. In April 2023, Carrier announced that it plans to divest its fire and security and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm also acquired Germany-based Viessmann for approximately $13 billion.

A Deep Dive into Carrier Global's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: Carrier Global's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.73%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.9%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carrier Global's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.84.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CARR

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CARR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.