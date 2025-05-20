10 Analysts Have This To Say About Blue Owl Capital

Analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $22.8, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Highlighting a 10.38% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $25.44.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Blue Owl Capital. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $23.00 $20.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $19.00 Benjamin Rubin UBS Lowers Buy $23.00 $26.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $22.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Buy $23.00 $30.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $28.00 $32.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $21.00 $27.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $20.00 $29.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $24.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Announces Overweight $29.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Blue Owl Capital. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Blue Owl Capital compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Blue Owl Capital's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Blue Owl Capital's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Blue Owl Capital analyst ratings.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc is an alternative asset management firm. The company deploys private capital across Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate platforms on behalf of institutional and private wealth clients. The company conducts its operations through Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP (Blue Owl Holdings) and Blue Owl Capital Carry LP (Blue Owl Carry). Its investor base includes a diversified mix of institutional investors, including public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, private banks, high-net-worth individuals, asset managers, and insurance companies. The company generates substantially all of its revenues in the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Blue Owl Capital

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Blue Owl Capital's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 33.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.09%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blue Owl Capital's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Blue Owl Capital's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.54, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

