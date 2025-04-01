10 Analysts Have This To Say About American International Gr

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $84.8, a high estimate of $98.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $82.30, the current average has increased by 3.04%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive American International Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $87.00 $79.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $98.00 $90.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $89.00 $81.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $83.00 $75.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Buy $86.00 $88.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $90.00 $87.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $76.00 $75.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $77.00 $76.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $79.00 $83.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $83.00 $89.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American International Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American International Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of American International Gr compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of American International Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of American International Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of American International Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into American International Gr's Background

American International Group is one of the largest insurance and financial services firms in the world and has a global footprint. It operates through a wide range of subsidiaries that provide property, casualty, and life insurance. The company recently spun off its life insurance operations (Corebridge), but still retains a minority stake.

Understanding the Numbers: American International Gr's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: American International Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: American International Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.55%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): American International Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.54%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.21.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

