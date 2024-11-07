10 Analysts Assess Sun Communities: What You Need To Know

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $143.9, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $126.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $140.78, the current average has increased by 2.22%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sun Communities by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kim BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $138.00 $145.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $135.00 $147.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Lowers Neutral $126.00 $145.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $150.00 $149.00 Peter Abramowitz Jefferies Announces Buy $160.00 - James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $154.00 $123.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $149.00 $144.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Outperform $145.00 $144.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $144.00 $143.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Hold $138.00 $127.00

Delving into Sun Communities's Background

Sun Communities is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing, residential vehicle communities, and marinas. The company currently owns a portfolio of 666 properties, which includes 350 manufactured housing communities, 179 residential vehicle communities, and 137 marina properties. Sun targets owning properties that are desirable as second homes or vacation properties with nearly 50% of the portfolio located in either Florida or Michigan near major bodies of water.

Sun Communities: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Sun Communities's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Sun Communities's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.75%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sun Communities's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.14.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

