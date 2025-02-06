10 Analysts Assess Qualcomm: What You Need To Know

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $190.9, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.38%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Qualcomm. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $179.00 $199.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $160.00 $160.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $190.00 $205.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $185.00 $200.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $215.00 $245.00 Ben Reitzes Melius Research Announces Hold $180.00 - Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $210.00 $230.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $160.00 $160.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Announces Hold $180.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Qualcomm. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Qualcomm compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Qualcomm's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Qualcomm's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Qualcomm Better

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

A Deep Dive into Qualcomm's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Qualcomm displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.69%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Qualcomm's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.5%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Qualcomm's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.46%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qualcomm's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.41% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Qualcomm's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.56. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

