10 Analysts Assess Principal Finl Gr: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Principal Finl Gr (NASDAQ:PFG), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 8 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 1 2M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $85.4, with a high estimate of $99.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $81.44, the current average has increased by 4.86%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Principal Finl Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $83.00 $85.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $86.00 $88.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $87.00 $83.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $87.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Sell $70.00 $68.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Hold $76.00 $73.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Neutral $94.00 $87.00 Wilma Burdis Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $99.00 - Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $96.00 $88.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Hold $78.00 $74.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Principal Finl Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Principal Finl Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Principal Finl Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Principal Finl Gr's market position.

All You Need to Know About Principal Finl Gr

Principal Financial Group Inc is a leader in Global investment management offering businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through diverse family of financial services companies. It operates in four business segments that are Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and United States Insurance Solutions. The company receives maximum revenue in the form of premiums.

Principal Finl Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Principal Finl Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 21.18%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Principal Finl Gr's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Principal Finl Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Principal Finl Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Principal Finl Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.36, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

