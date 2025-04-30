10 Analysts Assess PACCAR: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 1 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $106.5, a high estimate of $132.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. Highlighting a 8.72% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $116.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of PACCAR by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $90.00 $105.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $105.00 $121.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $95.00 $105.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $104.00 $113.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Sell $78.00 $108.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $105.00 $112.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $121.00 $132.00 Steven Fisher UBS Announces Neutral $108.00 - David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $127.00 $129.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $132.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PACCAR. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of PACCAR compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PACCAR's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into PACCAR's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PACCAR analyst ratings.

About PACCAR

Paccar is a leading manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the premium nameplates Kenworth and Peterbilt, which are primarily sold in the Americas and Australia, and DAF, which primarily services Europe and South America. The trucks segment (74% sales) goes to market through a network of 2,200 independent dealers. Paccar maintains an internal finance subsidiary that provides retail and wholesale financing for customers and dealers (6% sales). In recent years, Paccar has aggressively grown its parts business (20% sales), which include engines, axles, and transmissions for its own truck brands as well as independent producers. The company commands approximately 30% of the Class 8 market share in North America and 15% of the heavy-duty market share in Europe.

PACCAR: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining PACCAR's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.88% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PACCAR's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PACCAR's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.82%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): PACCAR's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.01%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, PACCAR adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

