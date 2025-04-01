10 Analysts Assess Myriad Genetics: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Myriad Genetics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $17.1, accompanied by a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. Highlighting a 14.76% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $20.06.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Myriad Genetics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $20.00 $24.00 Dave Weiner Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $12.50 $11.50 Dave Weiner Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $11.50 $14.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $11.00 $13.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Lowers Outperform $19.00 $27.00 Lu Li UBS Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00 John Wilkin Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $29.00 - John Peterson Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $14.00 $24.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $18.00 $29.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Myriad Genetics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Myriad Genetics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Myriad Genetics compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Myriad Genetics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Myriad Genetics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Myriad Genetics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc is a molecular diagnostics company that provides testing services designed to assess an individual's risk of developing a disease. The firm produces MyRisk, a 48-gene panel capable of identifying the elevated risk of developing 11 types of cancer. Other diagnostic products include BRACAnalysis CDx, the FDA-approved companion diagnostic for PARP inhibitors; GeneSight, which helps improve responses to psychotropic drugs for patients suffering from depression; and Prequel, a noninvasive prenatal test. Precise Oncology Solutions, launched in 2022, combines Precise Tumor with companion diagnostic and prognostic tests such as MyChoice CDx, Prolaris, and EndoPredict. The firm also offers pharma and biotech companies biomarker discovery and companion diagnostic services.

Breaking Down Myriad Genetics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Myriad Genetics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.12%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Myriad Genetics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -20.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Myriad Genetics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -5.93%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Myriad Genetics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -4.03%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2, Myriad Genetics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

