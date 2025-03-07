10 Analysts Assess Huntington Bancshares: What You Need To Know

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $19.1, with a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.03% increase from the previous average price target of $18.72.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Huntington Bancshares. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David George Baird Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $18.50 $18.50 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $17.00 $17.50 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $18.50 $18.50 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $21.00 $19.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Announces Buy $19.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $17.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Huntington Bancshares. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Huntington Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Huntington Bancshares's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Huntington Bancshares's market standing.



About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington is a regional US bank with around $200 billion in assets (as of September 2024) and has a large presence, particularly in the Midwestern market. It offers a full suite of consumer deposit and lending services, along with commercial services focused on payments, investment management, capital markets, equipment financing, treasury management, and other common banking services.

Huntington Bancshares's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Huntington Bancshares displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Huntington Bancshares's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.49%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Huntington Bancshares's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.77%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Huntington Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.93, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

