10 Analysts Assess Generac Hldgs: What You Need To Know

Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $181.3, a high estimate of $205.00, and a low estimate of $162.00. This current average has decreased by 4.97% from the previous average price target of $190.78.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Generac Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Announces Buy $182.00 - Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $168.00 $193.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $175.00 $185.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $165.00 $175.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $200.00 $210.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $205.00 $200.00 Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Neutral $171.00 $172.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $185.00 $200.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $200.00 $210.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Neutral $162.00 $172.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Generac Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Generac Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Generac Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Generac Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Generac Hldgs

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

Generac Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Generac Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.09% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Generac Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.44% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Generac Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.5%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Generac Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.59, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

