10 Analysts Assess Burlington Stores: What You Need To Know

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Burlington Stores, presenting an average target of $331.3, a high estimate of $405.00, and a low estimate of $287.00. A decline of 0.45% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Burlington Stores. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $300.00 $325.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $287.00 $336.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $297.00 $296.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $405.00 $360.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $340.00 $344.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $335.00 $330.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $329.00 $317.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $340.00 $340.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $340.00 $340.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $340.00 $340.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Burlington Stores. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Burlington Stores compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Burlington Stores's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Burlington Stores's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Burlington Stores Better

Burlington Stores Inc is off-price retailer offering an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise including: women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. Company sell a broad selection of desirable, first-quality, current-brand, labeled merchandise acquired directly from nationally recognized manufacturers and other suppliers. Company sell product in category such as Ladies apparel, Accessories and shoes, Home, Mens apparel, Kids apparel and baby and Outerwear.

Burlington Stores's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Burlington Stores displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Burlington Stores's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Burlington Stores's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.72% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Burlington Stores's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.03%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Burlington Stores's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.92. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

