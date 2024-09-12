10 Analysts Assess Blackstone: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Blackstone (NYSE:BX) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $142.2, a high estimate of $164.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.22% from the previous average price target of $132.62.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Blackstone among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $163.00 - Nicholas Watts Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $134.00 - Brian Brungardt Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $146.00 $145.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $164.00 $144.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $141.00 $126.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $130.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Hold $120.00 $114.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $149.00 $134.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $126.00 $125.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $134.00 $143.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blackstone. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Blackstone's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Blackstone's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.076 trillion in total asset under management, including $808.7 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of June 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (37% and 42%), credit and insurance (29% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Key Indicators: Blackstone's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Blackstone faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.92% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.38%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blackstone's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.45% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blackstone's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.11%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, Blackstone faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

