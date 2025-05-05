10 Analysts Assess Biomarin Pharmaceutical: What You Need To Know

Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $94.4, a high estimate of $126.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. A 0.63% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $95.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Biomarin Pharmaceutical. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $104.00 $124.00 David Lebovitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $78.00 $82.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $98.00 - George Farmer Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $80.00 $78.00 David Lebovitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $82.00 $81.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $70.00 $70.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Eliana Merle UBS Raises Buy $113.00 $109.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $126.00 $122.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Raises Buy $103.00 $99.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Biomarin Pharmaceutical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Biomarin Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market.

Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Biomarin Pharmaceutical's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Biomarin Pharmaceutical's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Biomarin Pharmaceutical's Background

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare genetic diseases. BioMarin specializes in enzyme replacement therapies, gene therapies, and other advanced treatments aimed at addressing complex genetic disorders. The company has eight approved therapies for conditions including achondroplasia, phenylketonuria (PKU), hemophilia, and mucopolysaccharidosis. BioMarin has an expanding, yet relatively early-stage, pipeline of treatments in development.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Biomarin Pharmaceutical

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Biomarin Pharmaceutical's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.29% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

