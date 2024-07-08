10 Analysts Assess BILL Holdings: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for BILL Holdings, revealing an average target of $78.6, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average represents a 8.5% decrease from the previous average price target of $85.90.

The perception of BILL Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $60.00 $70.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Neutral $60.00 $74.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $60.00 $65.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $75.00 $82.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Buy $80.00 $95.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Neutral $74.00 $78.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $77.00 $95.00

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: BILL Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.52%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BILL Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.85%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BILL Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.79% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, BILL Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

