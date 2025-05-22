10 Analysts Assess Ameren: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Ameren (NYSE:AEE) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $105.2, along with a high estimate of $113.00 and a low estimate of $101.00. Marking an increase of 2.57%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $102.56.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Ameren's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $102.00 $103.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $112.00 $108.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Announces Overweight $103.00 - Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $104.00 $101.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $108.00 $106.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $106.00 $105.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $101.00 $102.00 Daniel Ford UBS Raises Buy $113.00 $106.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $101.00 $97.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $102.00 $95.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ameren. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ameren compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ameren's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Ameren's Background

Ameren owns rate-regulated generation, transmission, and distribution networks that deliver electricity and natural gas in Missouri and Illinois. It serves 2.5 million electricity customers and approximately 1 million natural gas customers.

Financial Insights: Ameren

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Ameren showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.47% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Ameren's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.38%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ameren's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.61, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

