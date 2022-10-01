10 Amazing Trader Joe's Products You Have to Try in October

One of the best things about shopping at Trader Joe's is getting to enjoy a host of seasonal products. The problem there is that you might fall in love with a given item only to see it vanish off the shelves weeks later. But that's all the more reason to stock up on these fabulous fall favorites.

1. Pumpkin bread and muffin mix

If you're not a baker but love the idea of being enveloped by the smell of pumpkin wafting through your kitchen, then Trader Joe's could make it easy for you to cheat. It's selling not only a traditional pumpkin bread and muffin mix, but a gluten-free version as well. At just $2.99 and $3.99, respectively, it's an inexpensive way to whip up some baked pumpkin goodness at home.

2. Cinnamon bun spread

Nothing says fall like the taste of cinnamon. And now, you can put it on your toast, swirl it into your oatmeal, or use it as a dip for the apples you'll no doubt be picking in the coming weeks. At $3.99, it's a treat worth indulging in (though this product appears not to be available widely at the moment).

3. Pumpkin chipotle roasting sauce

At this point, you may be noticing a certain theme here. But if you're tired of boring old chicken or pasta, you can kick things up a notch with this tasty sauce, which retails for $3.49.

4. Apple cider donuts

Are donuts health food? Nope. Are they delicious? Yes. And if you're the type who believes in treating yourself from time to time, then it pays to stock up on these goodies. You'll get a box of six for $4.49, which is probably cheaper than what your local donut chain charges.

5. Haunted house cookie kits

Some people believe that Halloween is a holiday that should be celebrated throughout the month of October -- and their ghost-themed lawn decorations speak to that point. If you feel similarly and want a fun Halloween activity to do with your kids, scoop up this haunted house cookie kit. It's like a gingerbread house kit, only spookified. And at $8.99, it's a small price to pay to keep your kids busy (and fed).

6. Butternut squash mac and cheese bites

Hosting a football party? You could serve up the same old appetizers. Or, you could buy these amazingly tasty butternut squash mac and cheese bites. You'll need several boxes to feed a crowd, but at $3.99 each, they won't break the bank.

7. Pumpkin waffles

If you believe in infusing pumpkin into just about everything you're eating in October, then these waffles are worth purchasing. For just $2.49, you can enjoy a pumpkin-filled breakfast without having to do much other than turn on your toaster oven. You can even scoop some cinnamon bun spread onto these for good measure.

8. Pumpkin spice coffee pods

Love those pumpkin spice lattes? You may have noticed they've gotten more expensive this year, so instead of busting your budget, consider getting your caffeinated pumpkin fix from Trader Joe's. You'll pay just $5.29 for 12 servings.

9. Fall leaf tortilla chips

There's nothing more frustrating than timing your hiking adventures poorly and missing out on fall colors. If that happens to you, these chips could be the next best thing. They're not only adorable, but an affordable snack at just $3.49.

10. Pumpkin cereal bars

We all need snacks we can eat on the go. Granola bars easily fit the bill, and if you'd like yours pumpkin flavored, Trader Joe's has you covered. You can buy a box of six for just $1.99.

Clearly, you can get your fill of fall products at Trader Joe's without racking up an uncomfortably large credit card tab. So it pays to pop into Trader Joe's in October -- before these items are no longer available.

