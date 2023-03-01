10 Amazing Big Cities for Renters in 2023

Good news for renters -- rent prices have finally started to cool thanks to an increase in supply, according to a recent study from HouseCanary. The median national rent was $2,305 at the end of 2022, and although that marks a 4.8% increase from 2021, that's a 5.9% decrease from the end of the first half of 2022, the study found.

With rent prices cooling, it's now cheaper to rent than own in several major cities across the U.S. To find the best big cities for renters, GOBankingRates looked at the rental markets across 50 major cities to find places where the rent prices are increasing at a slower rate than average, where the average annual rent is cheaper than the average annual mortgage, and where livability scores are high. Here's a look at the best big cities for renters in 2023.

1. Columbus, Ohio

Average monthly rent: $1,308

$1,308 Year-over-year change in rent (%): 6.4%

6.4% Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,556

$1,556 Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $2,970

$2,970 Livability score: 73

2. San Antonio, Texas

3. Raleigh, North Carolina

Average monthly rent: $1,651

$1,651 Year-over-year change in rent (%): 5.85%

5.85% Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,477

$2,477 Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $9,917

$9,917 Livability score: 74

4. Mesa, Arizona

Average monthly rent: $1,750

$1,750 Year-over-year change in rent (%): 1.13%

1.13% Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,331

$2,331 Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $6,971

$6,971 Livability score: 77

5. Austin, Texas

6. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Average monthly rent: $1,840

$1,840 Year-over-year change in rent (%): 5.17%

5.17% Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,129

$2,129 Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $3,466

$3,466 Livability score: 79

7. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Average monthly rent: $1,097

$1,097 Year-over-year change in rent (%): 6.29%

6.29% Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,108

$1,108 Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $131

$131 Livability score: 61

8. Fort Worth, Texas

Average monthly rent: $1,766

$1,766 Year-over-year change in rent (%): 6.27%

6.27% Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,989

$1,989 Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $2,676

$2,676 Livability score: 73

9. Jacksonville, Florida

10. Colorado Springs, Colorado

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Amazing Big Cities for Renters in 2023

