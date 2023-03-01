Personal Finance

10 Amazing Big Cities for Renters in 2023

March 01, 2023 — 09:01 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Good news for renters -- rent prices have finally started to cool thanks to an increase in supply, according to a recent study from HouseCanary. The median national rent was $2,305 at the end of 2022, and although that marks a 4.8% increase from 2021, that's a 5.9% decrease from the end of the first half of 2022, the study found.

With rent prices cooling, it's now cheaper to rent than own in several major cities across the U.S. To find the best big cities for renters, GOBankingRates looked at the rental markets across 50 major cities to find places where the rent prices are increasing at a slower rate than average, where the average annual rent is cheaper than the average annual mortgage, and where livability scores are high. Here's a look at the best big cities for renters in 2023.

This is a photograph of the Columbus, Ohio skyline taken from near Bicentennial Park on the winter solstice, 2015.

1. Columbus, Ohio

  • Average monthly rent: $1,308
  • Year-over-year change in rent (%): 6.4%
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,556
  • Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $2,970
  • Livability score: 73
San Antonio, Texas, USA downtown skyline.

2. San Antonio, Texas

Raleigh, North Carolina downtown city skyline at dusk

3. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Average monthly rent: $1,651
  • Year-over-year change in rent (%): 5.85%
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,477
  • Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $9,917
  • Livability score: 74
Mesa, Arizona, USA - March 5, 2019: Daytime view of the Mesa Arts Center and Center/Main St station in the heart of the downtown district.

4. Mesa, Arizona

  • Average monthly rent: $1,750
  • Year-over-year change in rent (%): 1.13%
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,331
  • Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $6,971
  • Livability score: 77
Downtown Skyline of Austin, Texas in USA - Image.

5. Austin, Texas

Virginia Beach ocean

6. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Average monthly rent: $1,840
  • Year-over-year change in rent (%): 5.17%
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,129
  • Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $3,466
  • Livability score: 79
Downtown skyline with Buildings in Milwaukee at twilight, in Wisconsin USA.

7. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • Average monthly rent: $1,097
  • Year-over-year change in rent (%): 6.29%
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,108
  • Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $131
  • Livability score: 61
Fort Worth is the 15th-largest city in the United States and the fifth-largest city in the state of Texas.

8. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Average monthly rent: $1,766
  • Year-over-year change in rent (%): 6.27%
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,989
  • Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $2,676
  • Livability score: 73
Friendship Fountain in Jacksonville Florida

9. Jacksonville, Florida

Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.

10. Colorado Springs, Colorado

