10 Aldi Grocery Deals Too Good To Pass Up This Spring

Spring brings the great thaw, the rebirth of nature and the return of Aldi's seasonal selection of warm-weather fare.

The German grocery chain has built its brand on affordability and convenience, and this spring, you can take advantage of both without skimping on quality.

From dips and chips to cakes and condiments, these are the springtime grocery deals that Aldi shoppers should add to their lists before they're gone for good -- or at least until next year.

Street Corn Dip

If you're planning a party this spring, chips and dips are probably on the menu. If you shop at Aldi, make sure to add Park Street Deli Street Corn Dip to your list. Delish calls the unique cheesy concoction a cult favorite, and that cult is rapidly multiplying. In a Kantar survey of 40,000 people, it won Product of the Year in the dips and condiments category in 2022. Prices vary by store, but Instacart lists a 10-ounce tub for just $3.65.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza

This line of ready-to-bake giant pizzas earned a coveted spot on the 2022 Aldi's Fan Favorites list, and it's not hard to understand why. Measuring 16 inches, they weigh in at 35-49.5 ounces each -- that's more than 3 pounds of pizza at the upper end -- depending on your selection. Choose from pepperoni, five cheese, supreme deli, thin crust mega meat or sausage and pepperoni. In-store prices vary, but Instacart will bring one to you for between $6.59 and $8.79, depending on your selection.

Specially Selected Mini Layer Cakes

Aldi's Specially Selected Mini Layer Cakes has been available since April 19, but only while supplies last -- and you shouldn't expect them to last long. Mashable lists them among its must-have plant-based desserts for spring, but your non-vegan friends will never know they're dairy-free. Each eight-pack is just $5.49 for four pairs each of chocolate hazelnut, chocolate caramel, mango lime and raspberry passionfruit.

Specially Selected Gnocchi

Another plant-based spring favorite is Aldi's Specially Selected Gnocchi, which has been on shelves since April 12. Available in two flavors, the cauliflower option is gluten-free and made from 40% cauliflower puree. You can also choose chickpea, which is made with whole wheat. But at just $2.99 for 14.11 ounces each, there's no need to choose just one.

Berryhill Extra Hot Honey

Sweet plus heat equals an eternal spring flavor that signals the start of the summer barbecue season -- and Aldi delivers with Berryhill Extra Hot Honey. Aldi is currently advertising only its standard Berryhill clover honey, but Brand Eating says to expect the good stuff starting April 21 for $4.99. According to Aldi Things, it is a seasonal offering that will be on shelves for a few months only, so stock up while you can.

Sundae Shoppe Chocolate Enrobed Assorted Fruit Bars

Chocolate-covered is for standard-issue frozen fruit bars -- at Aldi, they're enrobed. A trio of flavors -- creamy banana, creamy coconut and creamy strawberry -- are yours for the taking as of April 19. Eleven-ounce packs cost just $3.59 -- with four per pack, that's less than a buck per bar.

Clancy's Dill Pickle Potato Chips

Although it's unclear how long they'll last, Aldi is listing Clancy's Dill Pickle Potato Chips under its seasonal line of products. Combining two of the planet's most addictive snacks -- potato chips and pickles -- the slogan "dill-icious" fits the bill. The Budget Reviews has been raving about them since 2016, and at less than $2 per nine-ounce bag, your wallet will thank you along with your taste buds.

Benton's Lemon Sandwich Cremes

Aldi is currently listing three varieties of Benton's Sandwich Cremes -- vanilla, assorted and duplex -- but the favorite springtime flavor is on the horizon. According to Brand Eating, Benton's Lemon Sandwich Cremes will be back on shelves starting April 21 for $2.49 -- and unless the package size changes, that's enough to buy you a massive 25-ounce family size.

Photo disclaimer: Photo is of the duplex version, not the lemon flavor.

Baker's Treat Mini Muffins

Starting April 19, Aldi shoppers can once again indulge in Baker's Treat Mini Muffins. Available in both banana and strawberry, each box costs just $2.75 for 8.25 ounces -- 20 muffins in five packs -- so you can probably spring for both.

Countertop Compost Bin

One of Aldi's best spring specials deals not with groceries, but with how you dispose of the scraps those groceries generate. New as of April 12, shoppers can snag a fetching yet functional one-gallon countertop compost bin that turns kitchen scraps into black gold for your garden. Available in white, green and flower print, it includes three odorless filters and 20 compostable bags. It's $16.99 -- comparable finds at Amazon cost in the $20 and $30 range.

