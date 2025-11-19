10 Affordable Housing Markets Where You’ll Still Need $50K To Buy a Home

Over the past five years, American home prices, along with the general cost of living, have boomed. Now, as a new year is about to start, buying a home in 2026 may feel out of reach for many, especially with elevated mortgage rates and persistent inflation. However, not all hope is lost because despite national price pressures, there are still affordable housing markets where homeownership is possible — well, if you’ve saved at least $50,000.

Check Out: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

According to recent housing data, several U.S. cities offer below-average home prices, making them attractive options for first-time buyers and budget-conscious homeowners. However, even in these markets, you’ll need a solid financial foundation to cover upfront costs like down payments, closing fees and moving expenses.

GOBankingRates has scoured the real estate market to find 10 affordable cities where homes are still within reach. These locations strike a balance between low housing costs, livability and long-term investment potential, making them ideal for buyers looking to stretch their dollars in today’s competitive real estate landscape.

1. Saint Paul, Minnesota

2025 typical home value: $297,197

$297,197 Savings needed for 20% down payment: $59,439

$59,439 Annual mortgage with 20% down payment: $17,419

$17,419 Salary needed to afford a mortgage with a 20% down payment: $58,063

$58,063 Savings needed for 6% down payment: $17,832

$17,832 Annual mortgage with 6% down payment: $20,467

$20,467 Salary needed to afford a mortgage with 6% down payment: $68,224

2. Garland, Texas

2025 typical home value: $295,158

$295,158 Savings needed for 20% down payment: $59,032

$59,032 Annual mortgage with 20% down payment: $17,299

$17,299 Salary needed to afford a mortgage with a 20% down payment: $57,664

$57,664 Savings needed for 6% down payment: $17,709

$17,709 Annual mortgage with 6% down payment: $20,327

$20,327 Salary needed to afford a mortgage with 6% down payment: $67,756

Discover More: 3 Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According To Experts

3. Grand Rapids, Michigan

2025 typical home value: $293,845

$293,845 Savings needed for 20% down payment: $58,769

$58,769 Annual mortgage with 20% down payment: $17,222

$17,222 Salary needed to afford a mortgage with a 20% down payment: $57,408

$57,408 Savings needed for 6% down payment: $17,631

$17,631 Annual mortgage with 6% down payment: $20,236

$20,236 Salary needed to afford a mortgage with 6% down payment: $67,454

4. Omaha, Nebraska

2025 typical home value: $288,514

$288,514 Savings needed for 20% down payment: $57,703

$57,703 Annual mortgage with 20% down payment: $16,910

$16,910 Salary needed to afford a mortgage with a 20% down payment: $56,366

$56,366 Savings needed for 6% down payment: $17,311

$17,311 Annual mortgage with 6% down payment: $19,869

$19,869 Salary needed to afford a mortgage with 6% down payment: $66,230

5. Huntsville, Alabama

2025 typical home value: $286,491

$286,491 Savings needed for 20% down payment: $57,298

$57,298 Annual mortgage with 20% down payment: $16,791

$16,791 Salary needed to afford a mortgage with a 20% down payment: $55,971

$55,971 Savings needed for 6% down payment: $17,189

$17,189 Annual mortgage with 6% down payment: $19,730

$19,730 Salary needed to afford a mortgage with 6% down payment: $65,766

6. Lincoln, Nebraska

2025 typical home value: $285,307

$285,307 Savings needed for 20% down payment: $57,061

$57,061 Annual mortgage with 20% down payment: $16,722

$16,722 Salary needed to afford a mortgage with a 20% down payment: $55,740

$55,740 Savings needed for 6% down payment: $17,118

$17,118 Annual mortgage with 6% down payment: $19,648

$19,648 Salary needed to afford a mortgage with 6% down payment: $65,494

7. Ocala, Florida

2025 typical home value: $278,309

$278,309 Savings needed for 20% down payment: $55,662

$55,662 Annual mortgage with 20% down payment: $16,312

$16,312 Salary needed to afford a mortgage with a 20% down payment: $54,373

$54,373 Savings needed for 6% down payment: $16,699

$16,699 Annual mortgage with 6% down payment: $19,166

$19,166 Salary needed to afford a mortgage with 6% down payment: $63,888

8. Houston

2025 typical home value: $272,006

$272,006 Savings needed for 20% down payment: $54,401

$54,401 Annual mortgage with 20% down payment: $15,942

$15,942 Salary needed to afford a mortgage with a 20% down payment: $53,141

$53,141 Savings needed for 6% down payment: $16,320

$16,320 Annual mortgage with 6% down payment: $18,732

$18,732 Salary needed to afford a mortgage with 6% down payment: $62,441

9. Greensboro, North Carolina

2025 typical home value: $268,611

$268,611 Savings needed for 20% down payment: $53,722

$53,722 Annual mortgage with 20% down payment: $15,743

$15,743 Salary needed to afford a mortgage with a 20% down payment: $52,478

$52,478 Savings needed for 6% down payment: $16,117

$16,117 Annual mortgage with 6% down payment: $18,498

$18,498 Salary needed to afford a mortgage with 6% down payment: $61,662

10. Columbus, Ohio

2025 typical home value: $266,417

$266,417 Savings needed for 20% down payment: $53,283

$53,283 Annual mortgage with 20% down payment: $15,615

$15,615 Salary needed to afford a mortgage with a 20% down payment: $52,049

$52,049 Savings needed for 6% down payment: $15,985

$15,985 Annual mortgage with 6% down payment: $18,347

$18,347 Salary needed to afford a mortgage with 6% down payment: $61,158

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at the 50 largest housing markets with 2025 typical home values below $300,000, as sourced from September 2025 Zillow data. GOBankingRates deemed this “affordable” as the national average is $366,637, thus $300,000 and below is well below the national average (18%+). With these cities isolated GOBankingRates found the following: (1) savings needed for a down payment at 20%, 15%, 10%, and 6%; (2) annual mortgage cost at 20%, 15%, 10% and 6% respectively; and (3) salary needed to afford mortgage at 20%, 15%, 10%, and 6%, assuming that no more than 30% of pre-tax income should be put towards housing. For all mortgage calculations, GOBankingRates assumed a 30-year fixed rate at 6.17% as sourced from Freddie Mac, with no P&I, property tax or HOA fees. All data was collected and is up to date as of Nov. 4, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Affordable Housing Markets Where You’ll Still Need $50K To Buy a Home

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.