10 Affordable (And Booming) Cities For College Grads To Buy A Home

Many would-be homebuyers are looking outside of their current (read: expensive) city for something affordable and maybe even profitable in today’s hot seller’s market.

Like any investment, it’s essential to know that perhaps the biggest purchase of your life has growth potential. For college graduates carrying around an extra debt burden, getting the most value out of your home might be even more critical.

Currently, there’s about $1.5 trillion in outstanding student debt, coming in second place (after mortgages) in the largest type of household debt Americans carry. Approximately 42 million Americans owe on student loans, according to the Brookings Institution.

We looked at areas with some of the highest price gains year-over-year that are still affordable for people who recently earned a bachelor’s degree.

Detroit, Michigan

Detroit takes the blue ribbon for the largest gains in home prices between 2019 and 2020, rising 27.6%. When we look at the median salary for someone with a bachelor’s degree, $42,972, and the median home listing price of $59,000, Detroit is incredibly affordable.

The areas that have seen the most growth are near downtown and Corktown, where people are moving in from other parts of the country to invest in low-cost housing. Kevin Graham, the owner of All-Star Brick Restoration in Detroit, says that business is at an all-time high.

“Detroit is like a goldmine right now. People are coming in and buying houses and spending $30,000 to $40,000 on renovations,” Graham says.

The automotive industry is one of Detroit’s largest sectors, with Ford, General Motors and Chrysler capturing the top three spots for employing the most people in the Detroit metro area. Health care and the government also dominate the top 25 employer list.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Home prices are booming in Pittsburgh, but they’re still affordable to many college grads. The key in this market is to be patient and look outside of the most desirable neighborhoods. Between 2019 and 2020, the median listing price in Pittsburgh shot up by 25.2%.

The spike in home prices isn’t a surprise to Pittsburgh real estate agent Jay Villella of Re/Max Select. Before the pandemic, Villella might get a few calls a week; now he’s fielding 15 to 20 calls per day from eager buyers all over the country, including Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles and the Bay Area. It’s an attractive city because of the robust tech presence and the low cost of living, Villella says.

Booking a showing can be impossible in the current market, he says. He might get a listing at 7 a.m., and by 7:30 a.m., the showings for the day are entirely booked.

“I had one retired buyer from Seattle tell me he didn’t really like Seattle anymore and was just looking around the country for places with $1 million homes. He realized he could get an eight-bedroom, five-bathroom, four-car garage house in Pittsburgh for a million dollars,” Villella says.

Buyers with deep pockets contribute to the bidding wars in Pittsburgh, which can drive prices up by the double digits in a matter of an hour. But, if people are willing to look outside the most competitive neighborhoods, like Lawrenceville and Shadyside, there are affordable homes to be had. In Pittsburgh, like many areas, real estate is hyperlocal, so prices can vary by neighborhood quite considerably.

“I tell my client try not to fall in love with any house you see. In this competitive market, it’s better to be Zen about it and just know, eventually, the right house will come along. Some houses are going to sell before we can even get there,” Villella says. “I don’t think people should overpay. Some people go over 10% and 20% of the asking price; I don’t recommend it.”

Des Moines, Iowa

Homes in Des Moines, Iowa are ultra-affordable by national standards. In 2020, the median listing price was $201,000, so for college grads earning a median salary of almost $50,000, home prices are practically a bargain.

Des Moines is also a high-growth area, with median listing prices for single-family homes rising by 21.9% in 2020, making it an equity-building investment for buyers on a budget.

It’s not a big surprise that homes in Des Moines are getting snapped up faster, which means homebuyers should be ready with a preapproval letter if they’re serious about buying. In 2019, homes lingered on the market for 59 days, but in 2020 that number was slashed by 40% to 35 days.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa has seen moderate population growth over the last decade, around 2.3%. In 2019, the population was just over 400,000 people. But home prices have started to explode. Between 2019 and 2020, the median listing price of single-family homes climbed 17.7%.

For folks with a bachelor’s degree earning a median income of $47,610, Tulsa is still an affordable area for homebuyers. In 2020, the median listing price was $293,000, falling well below the national median of $340,000, according to Realtor.com.

Not only is Tulsa affordable, but its rich boomtown oil history has laid the foundation for great amenities like world-class architecture, theaters and restaurants. According to Andrew Jones, a licensed real estate agent and broker at Unique Properties, Tulsa is like the Austin of Oklahoma.

And since the pandemic, Jones has seen an influx of out-of-state home buyers coming to Tulsa in search of a better quality of life, where taxes and mortgage payments are affordable.

“People who can work remotely realize their money will go farther. They’re not tied to their cities anymore, so you see people from California and Colorado—even from New York move here and pocket a great amount of money and live comfortably,” Jones says.

One of the big draws among younger homebuyers is Tulsa’s many historic homes. Jones says that it’s not uncommon to find a renovated home in a historic neighborhood priced in the mid-$200,000s.

“Younger homebuyers appreciate a lot of these historic homes. They’re not interested in open floor plans. They really find the original architecture charming,” Jones says.

For these homebuyers, midtown has attracted a lot of attention. There’s a mix of architecture, everything from old 1920s oil mansions to foursquare craftsman homes.

Amarillo, Texas

Amarillo, Texas, is known for two strikingly different industries: ranching and assembling and disassembling nuclear bombs (Pantex is the only such plant in the United States), which has given the northern panhandle town the nickname “Bomb City.”

Over the last few decades, the economy has diversified, says Kevin Carter, president and CEO of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.

“A lot of people are moving back, and some new people are coming in that may not have even been from this area,” Carter says. “There’s a lot more opportunity than there was 30 years ago. It’s a great place to raise a family. You can buy a home here without going underwater in debt, and you can get as involved as you want or stay anonymous. There are 200,000 people here, but it feels like a small town.”

With more than 15% price growth year-over-year from 2019 to 2020, homebuyers who have benefitted from a strong economy are spending their money on homes. Carter says that low interest rates, home price affordability and extra personal capital are the catalysts for the uptick in real estate demand.

Toledo, Ohio

Toledo home prices have increased at an impressive rate of 12.10% year-over-year from 2019 to 2020. Home price growth like this is a strong indicator that buying a home in Toledo is very economical and likely a good investment.

For first-time homebuyers who qualify, Toledo offers a generous down payment assistance program of up to $7,500. For example, income requirements include a maximum annual income of $46,000 for a family of two. At least 16 banks participate in this program, including Citizens, Huntington and Key Banks.

The gross domestic product (GDP) of Toledo plateaued for a couple of years but has been steadily on the rise recently, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, increasing over 14% during the past 10 years.

There are a handful of Fortune 500 and Fortune 1,000 companies headquartered in Toledo, including Dana Incorporated, Owens Corning, The Andersons Inc. and HCR ManorCare.

Norfolk, Virginia

With year-over-year price increases of more than 11%, Norfolk is a desirable destination for buyers searching for excellent value and growth potential.

Norfolk’s largest employers represent a wide range of industries, from healthcare (Sentara Healthcare) to real estate development (Beacon Holding) and transportation (Norfolk Southern Railway). Economic diversity is an advantage for college grads looking for a wide variety of potential career options.

Total nonfarm employment in the Norfolk metro area (which includes Virginia Beach and Newport News) was down 3.4% year-over-year from December 2019 to 2020, below the national average. The most significant employment losses were in the leisure and hospitality industry. However, there were 400 jobs added in late 2020, per the latest state data.

Norfolk, Virginia also is rich with history. It’s home to the second oldest college in the U.S.—William & Mary (behind Harvard) and one of the most historic theaters in the country, the Attucks Theatre, designed in the early 1900s by Black architect Harvey Johnson. If you’re looking for both affordability and lots of exciting history, Norfolk is the place.

El Paso, Texas

El Paso is a dynamic city located on the Rio Grande’s shores across Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. Part of the El Paso-Las Cruces metropolitan area, the population is approximately 1.06 million people. This area is also known as the Borderplex and contains the largest bilingual population in the Western Hemisphere.

Between December 2019 and December 2020, median listing prices on single-family homes in El Paso jumped 10.5%.

Fort Bliss, a U.S. Army post, is the largest employer in El Paso (more than 47,000 military and civilians are employed here), followed by other government and educational agencies, such as the El Paso Independent School District and the City of El Paso.

El Paso is also one of the country’s sunniest cities. With an average of 297 sunny days, it beats the national average by 92 days. So, if you like the sunshine (and no state income tax), El Paso could be the perfect place.

Laredo, Texas

With more than 7% year-over-year home price growth, Laredo, Texas, offers both affordability and the opportunity to build equity faster than in most other cities. The southern Texas town, situated on the Rio Grande, is home to major employers like Concentrix, FedEx Freight, H-E-B, International Bank of Commerce and Laredo Medical Center.

For college graduates, the median income clocks in at more than $21,000 above the national median income, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha might be affordable, but it’s also competitive as people buy homes at breakneck speeds in the “Gateway to the West.”.

Omaha beat all major metro areas for having the lowest days on the market for single-family homes at just 17 days. Days on the market measure when the property was listed on the Multiple Listing Service to when it was bought. Omaha homes sat on the market 20 days less than the national average in December 2020. The runner-up was a two-way tie between Boise and Cincinnati at 19 days.

In recent interview on KMTV, Bill Swanson, president of the Omaha Area Board of Realtors, said, “We are at a low point in inventory for existing homes. If you take out our new construction in our Omaha area, we are sitting somewhere in the neighborhood of 500 houses for sale. In my 30 year career, I’ve never seen it that low.”

Despite the recent swell in the local housing market, homebuyers can still access affordable home prices in Omaha, compared to the national median listing price of $340,000.

