1.7%of this Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Ameris Bancorp's (NASDAQ:ABCB ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ameris Bancorp

The Independent Director, Jimmy Veal, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$83k worth of shares at a price of US$48.66 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$48.54. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. Jimmy Veal was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:ABCB Insider Trading Volume August 23rd 2022

I will like Ameris Bancorp better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Ameris Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Ameris Bancorp insiders own 5.7% of the company, worth about US$190m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Ameris Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Ameris Bancorp insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Ameris Bancorp insiders selling. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

