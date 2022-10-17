1.6%of this CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in CarParts.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PRTS ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

CarParts.com Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The VP & General Counsel, Alfredo Gomez, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$71k worth of shares at a price of US$7.05 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$4.36). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Alfredo Gomez was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Alfredo Gomez sold a total of 17.44k shares over the year at an average price of US$7.55. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

I will like CarParts.com better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

CarParts.com Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We have seen a bit of insider selling at CarParts.com, over the last three months. VP & General Counsel Alfredo Gomez sold just US$15k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that CarParts.com insiders own 8.0% of the company, worth about US$19m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CarParts.com Insiders?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. Recent sales exacerbate our caution arising from analysis of CarParts.com insider transactions. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for CarParts.com and we suggest you have a look.

But note: CarParts.com may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

