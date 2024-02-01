1-Year CD Yields Above 5% Are Still Available, But For How Long?

Rates on certificates of deposit, or CDs, have been at their highest level in 15 years—thanks to the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting series of interest rate hikes beginning in March 2022. But as inflation eases and the Fed hits the pause button on rate increases, time might be running out to lock in these high yields.

Some online banks—known for offering high annual percentage yields (APYs) on savings products, including CDs—have begun to reduce the interest rates they offer. Financial experts believe the Fed is finished with rate hikes for now and expect the central bank to begin cutting its federal funds rate in the coming months.

When it does, some institutions will lower their best CD rates faster than others, says Eric Negron, CEO and managing partner at Forefront Wealth Partners.

“It typically takes banks three to six months to catch up on CD rate adjustments after the Fed stops raising rates,” Negron says. “However, the larger institutions, such as Bank of America, Chase Bank or Truist, will more than likely lower their CD rates pretty quickly.”

Negron predicts that CD rates will drop below 3.75% by the end of 2024.

Matt Willer, managing director of capital markets at Phoenix Capital Group Holdings, LLC, agrees that CD rates will slide.

“Rates will stay static or fall as the Fed leans toward cuts,” Willer says. “I’d expect to see CD rates drop three-fourths of 1% roughly by the end of 2024 vis à vis today.”

Banks typically use the federal funds rate as a reference for establishing rates on savings and lending products. When the federal funds rate rises, it is common for CD rates to increase as well, and conversely, they may decrease when the federal funds rate drops.

Ally Financial and Synchrony Financial are two online banks that are already cutting rates. The now offers a APY for a 12-month CD, down from 5.15% in mid-January, and the APY on was recently lowered to .

Despite such declines, current one-year CD yields remain relatively high compared to past rates.

These 5 Banks Currently Offer 12-month CD Rates Above 5%

Some financial institutions are still offering rates above 5%—a robust rate compared to the average 12-month certificate rate of 1.86%, as reported by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as of January 16, 2024.

Examples include*:



APY:

Minimum deposit requirement:

APY: Minimum deposit requirement:

APY:

Minimum deposit requirement:

APY: Minimum deposit requirement:

APY:

Minimum deposit requirement:

APY: Minimum deposit requirement:

APY:

Minimum deposit requirement:

APY: Minimum deposit requirement:

APY:

Minimum deposit requirement:

*Information accurate as of 1/31/2024

Is It Still A Good Time To Lock In a 12-Month CD?

Locking in 12-month current CD rates remains a smart move, as the returns still outpace the average savings account. Some of these CDs offer slightly better rates than even high-yield savings accounts.

However, before you tie up your money for a year, remember that most CDs carry a penalty for early withdrawal. So if you think you may need your cash before the year is over, consider a no-penalty CD—but note that it will likely come with a lower interest rate and fewer term options.

