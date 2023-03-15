1-Year CD Rates March 2023

Since last year, the Federal Reserve has continued to raise interest rates in an attempt to lower inflation. While this has driven mortgage rates to record highs and pushed many into credit card delinquency , there is one silver lining. Rates on savings accounts and CDs have also increased because of the Fed hikes.

A CD, or certificate of deposit, is a type of investment account that holds a fixed amount of money for a fixed term — which can be anywhere from one year to five years. The annual percentage yield (APY) on CD accounts is typically higher than rates for traditional savings accounts, helping you maximize your savings with minimal effort.

Yields on CDs are expected to peak before leveling off later this year. Bankrate predicts that by the end of 2023, the national average for one-year CDs will increase to 1.38%. However, if you look around you'll find many accounts are already offering much higher rates than that. In some cases, we've seen CDs with yields of more than 5%. Our tool, in partnership with Bankrate, will let you search for a good rate on an account that's right for you.

Why open a CD account?

One of the best reasons to open a CD account is that it’s one of the safest places you can save your cash. This is because most CD accounts are FDIC or NCUA insured. The difference depends on whether you open an account with a bank (overseen by the FDIC) or credit union (regulated by NCUA). So, if your bank or credit union is faced with any financial trouble or closes, your deposits will be insured up to $250,000 per account (and up to $250,000 per person in a joint account). You can even use the FDIC BankFind tool to check whether or not a bank is federally insured.

Opening a CD is also a great option if you’re looking for a guaranteed rate of return on your savings. While CDs offer comparatively lower returns compared to higher-risk investment options, like stocks or ETFs, they’re a good choice if you value a fixed, predictable and safe return on your money.

1-year CDs with rates 5% and higher

These 1-year CD accounts currently offer some of the best rates on the market, with APYs of at least 5%.

Barclays

Term: 1 year

APY: 5.00%

Minimum Deposit: $0

BMO Harris

Term: 1 year

APY: 5.00%

Minimum Deposit: $1,000

CFG Bank

Term: 1 year

APY: 5.15%

Minimum Deposit: $500

Forbright

Term: 1 year

APY: 5.25%

Minimum Deposit: $1,000

State Bank of Texas

Term: 1 year

APY: 5.05%

Minimum Deposit: $100,000

USAlliance Financial

Term: 1 year

APY: 5.00%

Minimum Deposit: $500

Western Alliance Bank

Term: 12 months

APY: 5.01%

Minimum Deposit: $1.00