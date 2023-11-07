1 Week Until Wall Street's Pivotal Digital Assets Event: Benzinga's Future Of Digital Assets Conference

The world of digital assets never sleeps. While traditional financial markets have weekend breaks, digital assets are always out there.

Despite growing optimism behind them, digital assets are still a speck in the global financial ecosystem.

On Nov. 14, leading names of the digital asset industry will converge in New York City at Benzinga’s Future of Digital Assets conference. The conference will be preceded by the Benzinga Fintech Deal Day & Awards on Nov. 13. Both events will be held at Convene at 225 Liberty St. in Manhattan.

"We will be charting the course for how Wall Street and digital assets work with and against each other," said Benzinga’s president, Luke Jacobi.

Alongside Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick, Jacobi will kick off the opening remarks – setting the stage for a day full of insightful discussions, bold predictions and productive debates.

Given the growing anticipation for a spot Bitcoin ETF approval, one of the burning topics will be the role of ETFs in the digital ecosystem. ETF experts like Bitwise’s CEO Matt Hougan, Invesco’s Anna Paglia and WisdomTree’s Ryan Louvar will debate this in a panel titled "The Rise of Crypto ETFs and Regulatory Considerations."

With the rise of tokenization, the industry is seizing this opportunity for growth. Infineo’s CEO Cole Snell will moderate a promising discussion titled "Tokenomics in Action: Trillion-Dollar Asset Replatforming through Tokenization."

Brendan Berry of Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) and Joshua Pulman of Truist Ventures will debate "Practical Blockchain Applications: Ownership and Transactions" alongside Josip Rupena of Milo and Feroz Lakhani of Tron Network.

As many crypto investors have experienced multiple moments of turbulence in the market, asset management veterans like Thomas Braziel of 117 Partners, Andrew Glantz of Xclaim and John Glover of Ledn will share their perspectives in a panel titled "Frontline Stories From Crypto’s Biggest Bankruptcies."

Touching ground on that theme, Architect's CEO Brett Harrison (ex-FTX US president) will speak on the topic of “Building Back Crypto.” This session will highlight the resilience of digital assets and the ongoing innovation in the crypto space.

Benzinga’s conference is set to be more than just a forum for dialogue; it’s designed as a key networking hub where attendees can engage with some of the leading thinkers in this industry.

The Future of Digital Assets event is a place to be for every digital asset enthusiast. After a turbulent year, the best way to prepare for 2024 is to hear what the future brings from those who will shape it. Tickets are flying – get yours!

For those who can't make it this year, follow Benzinga Crypto for event coverage.

Photo: Shutterstock

