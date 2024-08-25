1 Warren Buffett Stock to Hedge Against an Overheated Market

The current market is in a precarious position, with valuations for certain large-cap stocks reaching staggering levels. Tech giant Nvidia trades at an eye-watering 42 times forward earnings, while the S&P 500 index's cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio is around 36 -- more than double its historical average of 17.

These elevated valuations coincide with emerging signs of economic weakness and a cooling labor market. In response to these concerns, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stated last Friday that the central bank plans to start cutting interest rates, a move aimed at supporting the economy but which could also drive stock valuations even higher.

This Warren Buffett stock shines in this environment

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stands out as an intriguing hedge against an overheated market. Led by legendary investor Warren Buffett, Berkshire offers a unique combination of diverse businesses, strategic stock investments, and a substantial cash stockpile.

Berkshire shares also trade at an attractive forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.5. This presents a compelling value proposition in a market where bona fide bargains are increasingly scarce.

With this brief background in mind, let's delve into the holding company's key attributes as a potential hedge against an overheated market.

The Oracle's empire

Berkshire Hathaway is not merely a stock but a conglomerate of businesses spanning various sectors, including insurance, energy, transportation, manufacturing, retail, and technology. This diversification, coupled with Buffett's value investing principles, has enabled the company to weather economic storms and capitalize on opportunities when they arise.

Berkshire's subsidiaries include well-known names such as Geico, BNSF Railway, Dairy Queen, Duracell, and Fruit of the Loom. These businesses generate steady cash flows, providing Berkshire with the capital to invest in other companies or repurchase its shares.

Buffett's war chest

One of Berkshire's key strengths lies in its massive cash reserves. The company's cash and U.S. Treasury holdings reached a record high of $276.9 billion in the second quarter of 2024.

This mountain of cash serves as both a protective buffer against economic uncertainties and a war chest for opportunistic acquisitions.

Buffett has long emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong cash position, allowing Berkshire to weather market storms and pounce on attractive investments when others are fearful, or worse still, insolvent.

This strategy proved particularly effective during the 2008 financial crisis, when Berkshire made several high-profile investments in companies like Goldman Sachs, netting the holding company a multibillion-dollar payday.

A history of beating the market that stretches to this day

Berkshire's performance over time underscores its tremendous value proposition. The company's market value per share has grown at an annualized rate of 19.8% since 1965, significantly outpacing the S&P 500's 9.9% return (including dividends).

Berkshire's stock has also gained an impressive 25.9% this year, significantly outperforming the S&P 500's 17.8% gain. This market-beating performance is particularly notable given the company's recent sales of core holdings like Apple, combined with Buffett's cautious stance on current stock valuations, especially in the United States.

The Buffett blueprint

The holding company's investment strategy focuses on identifying companies with durable competitive advantages, strong management teams, and attractive valuations. This approach, coupled with a long-term investment horizon, has been crucial to Berkshire's success.

Digging deeper, Berkshire benefits from the power of compounding, along with minimal transaction costs and taxes. It does so by treating stock investments as ownership stakes in businesses rather than tradable securities.

This patient, value-oriented approach has served the company well over decades of market cycles, as evidenced by its market-beating performance over the past five-plus decades.

Buffett's enduring value proposition

Berkshire Hathaway offers investors stability, diversification, and growth potential in today's top-heavy market. Its track record of outperformance, strong balance sheet, and ample liquidity enable the diversified holding company to weather economic storms and capitalize on opportunities.

George Budwell has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Goldman Sachs Group, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.