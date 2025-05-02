1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks UPS Stock Is Going to $135. Is It a Buy at Around $95?

Analyst Fadi Chamoun at BMO Capital recently lowered his price target for UPS (NYSE: UPS) stock to $125 from $130 but maintained an outperform rating on the stock. Even though the analyst lowered the price target, it still represents a 29% premium to the current price, and an outperform is de facto a buy recommendation.

A balanced viewpoint on UPS

The analyst's reasoning makes perfect sense. On the plus side, UPS' first-quarter earnings were above expectations, and management's ongoing reduction of lower- or no-margin Amazon.com delivery volume, while investing in growing higher-margin volume, is a long-term benefit as well. Furthermore, management expects to take $3.5 billion out of expenses due to its ongoing efficiency initiatives and the reduction in Amazon volume.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Moreover, there's no way to get around the fact that trade conflicts harm transportation companies. And the uncertain environment surrounding the tariff conflict led UPS management to forgo updating investors on its full-year target in the recent earnings presentation.

Is UPS stock a buy?

It's a buy if you are prepared to be patient and have a tolerance for bad news. UPS may cut its guidance if the trading environment doesn't improve and its dividend is not well covered by cash flow. The lack of a full-year guidance update is ominous and may lead to UPS missing its initial full-year guidance for the third year running.

On the other hand, its strategic initiatives (e.g., reducing Amazon volume, cutting costs, focusing on higher-margin deliveries) make sense and help set the company up for long-term growth. As such, the outperform rating makes sense -- just be prepared for volatility if you buy in and don't rely too heavily on the dividend.

Should you invest $1,000 in United Parcel Service right now?

Before you buy stock in United Parcel Service, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and United Parcel Service wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $611,271!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $684,068!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 162% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.