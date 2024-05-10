1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Shopify Stock Is Going to $78 Instead of $92. Is It a Buy?

Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are trading down after the company's first-quarter earnings report. The company delivered solid growth on the top and bottom lines, with revenue beating Wall Street's consensus estimate, but it seems the quarter wasn't strong enough to justify high expectations heading into the report.

Bank of America analyst Brad Sills noted the company's strong results, but a difficult macroeconomic environment may continue to weigh on Shopify's growth in the near term. The analyst has a neutral (hold) rating on the shares and lowered the price target from $92 to $78, but that still implies potential upside of 24% over the current share price.

Is the stock a buy?

Despite some weakness in the broader e-commerce market, Shopify's 23% year-over-year revenue growth in the quarter looks very strong. Even management's second-quarter guidance for revenue to increase in the high-teens range looks solid. On a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) basis, which excludes the impact of the sale of the logistics business, revenue should grow in the low- to mid-20s range.

However, a few headwinds could weigh on Shopify's growth this year. While Shopify is seeing a resilient North American consumer, it noted some softness in European consumer spending. The analyst also sees Shopify's payments business continuing to pressure the company's gross profit margin, which could potentially weigh on earnings growth.

Given the mixed near-term outlook, it's difficult to say whether the stock can rebound this year and hit the analyst's price target. Nonetheless, Shopify is still one of the best e-commerce stocks to hold for the long haul, especially as it broadens its offering with artificial intelligence tools to help sellers manage their businesses.

Should you invest $1,000 in Shopify right now?

Before you buy stock in Shopify, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Shopify wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $553,959!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 6, 2024

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.