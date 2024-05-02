1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Roku Is Going to $105. Is It a Buy?

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were already in the dumps coming into its first-quarter earnings report last Thursday, but investors hoping for a recovery got a rude awakening. The streaming distribution platform fell 10% on the update, as investor patience about meaningful profitability seems to be running thin.

However, one analyst is still bullish on Roku in spite of its recent underperformance. Benchmark lowered its price target on Roku from $115 to $105 following the report, but reiterated a buy rating.

Benchmark still thinks Roku can double

Benchmark's lowered price target still calls for Roku to jump nearly 90% over the next year as it noted soft second-quarter guidance. However, the analyst also believes Roku is on its way to becoming a must-advertise platform, which makes sense as ad-based streaming subscriptions are climbing rapidly.

Netflix just said that 40% of new sign-ups were for the advertising tier, and ad-based streaming should expand in the coming years, especially as advertisers are looking to replace lost ad revenue from traditional pay-TV channels.

Is Roku a buy?

Roku still has a lot of upside potential as the underlying consumption metrics continue to grow rapidly, but management needs to do a better job of driving profitability and giving a long-term vision of where the business is headed.

As the leading streaming distribution platform, Roku has some advantages, but it will need some help from its streaming partners to reach its full potential.

The stock still looks like a buy, even if doubling seems like a stretch at this point.

Should you invest $1,000 in Roku right now?

Before you buy stock in Roku, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Roku wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 30, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Netflix and Roku. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.