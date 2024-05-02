News & Insights

Markets
ROKU

1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Roku Is Going to $105. Is It a Buy?

May 02, 2024 — 04:57 am EDT

Written by Jeremy Bowman for The Motley Fool ->

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were already in the dumps coming into its first-quarter earnings report last Thursday, but investors hoping for a recovery got a rude awakening. The streaming distribution platform fell 10% on the update, as investor patience about meaningful profitability seems to be running thin.

However, one analyst is still bullish on Roku in spite of its recent underperformance. Benchmark lowered its price target on Roku from $115 to $105 following the report, but reiterated a buy rating.

Hand pointing remote at TV.

Image source: Getty Images.

Benchmark still thinks Roku can double

Benchmark's lowered price target still calls for Roku to jump nearly 90% over the next year as it noted soft second-quarter guidance. However, the analyst also believes Roku is on its way to becoming a must-advertise platform, which makes sense as ad-based streaming subscriptions are climbing rapidly.

Netflix just said that 40% of new sign-ups were for the advertising tier, and ad-based streaming should expand in the coming years, especially as advertisers are looking to replace lost ad revenue from traditional pay-TV channels.

Is Roku a buy?

Roku still has a lot of upside potential as the underlying consumption metrics continue to grow rapidly, but management needs to do a better job of driving profitability and giving a long-term vision of where the business is headed.

As the leading streaming distribution platform, Roku has some advantages, but it will need some help from its streaming partners to reach its full potential.

The stock still looks like a buy, even if doubling seems like a stretch at this point.

Should you invest $1,000 in Roku right now?

Before you buy stock in Roku, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Roku wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 30, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Netflix and Roku. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROKU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.