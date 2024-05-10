1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Palantir Stock Is Going to $9. Is It a Sell?

Investors in data analytics specialist Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) probably weren't feeling too good when their company reported its first quarter at the beginning of May. Although the company squeezed out double-digit growth on both the top and bottom lines and beat the average analyst projection for revenue, the share price tumbled on the news.

One of those Palantir prognosticators had a bit of a different reaction to this event -- he raised his price target by a lot. Although he maintained the equivalent of a sell recommendation, perhaps market participants should take a different view.

Decent is not good enough

That analyst is RBC Capital's Rishi Jaluria, who nearly doubled his fair value estimation of Palantir stock. Just after those earnings were disseminated, he reset his price target to $9 per share from his previous $5. Yet, as the new level is 33% below the company's latest closing price, he left his underperform recommendation intact.

Jaluria admitted that the quarterly figures were "decent," yet he stated that growth in the crucial commercial segment was completely due to revenue from a controversial activity -- Palantir's investments in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). At least some of the recipients of these investments, according to The Wall Street Journal, simultaneously signed contracts with Palantir. Worryingly, many of these businesses are not doing well.

"Our concerns on the sustainability of growth/margins are unchanged, the analyst wrote in his note. "We see the risk-reward skewed negatively with shares trading at a premium multiple."

Overblown concerns

The concern over that SPAC revenue is valid and warranted, but I think it will soon become a non-factor as the Palantir moves forward while those businesses fade. Besides, the company has a thriving business with the public sector, which tends to be a reliable and frequently lucrative source of revenue. I think this sell recommendation and low price target is unjustified; in fact, I'd bet on Palantir stock to rise before long.

