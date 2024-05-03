1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks On Holding Stock Is Going to $38. Is It a Buy?

Since bottoming out in 2022, On Holding (NYSE: ONON) stock has climbed 84%, and the popularity of On's Cloudmonster running shoes had a lot to do with those returns.

As of this writing, the stock is sitting around $31 after hitting a 52-week high of $37.08 last year. But TD Cowen analyst John Kernan believes the company's momentum will send the stock back to those previous highs soon enough. The firm recently slightly raised its price target from $36 to $38 and maintained a buy rating on the shares. Here's why the stock could be on the verge of breaking out to new highs.

What's so great about On Holding?

On delivered revenue growth of 31% on a constant-currency basis in the fourth quarter. The company is scheduled to release first-quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, May 14. For the full year, management is guiding for year-over-year revenue growth of at least 30%.

TD Cowen's internal checks on customer acquisition and retention are pointing to more growth for the company. The firm particularly sees an attractive opportunity for the brand in the Asia-Pacific region. Indeed, Asia has been a great market for Lululemon Athletica in recent years, and On should find similar success.

Consistent with its international growth runway, On is planning to open an additional 100 brand stores to build awareness for the brand. It's clearly got a hot product to sell in its Cloudmonster franchise, which management said drove strong sales during the holiday season in Q4 2023.

Is the stock a buy?

The company should continue to grow revenues and profits at high rates. This is reflected in the stock's high forward price-to-earnings ratio of 40. It's not unreasonable to expect the stock to hit new highs this year, but the company will need to deliver on investors' high expectations for growth.

Should you invest $1,000 in On Holding right now?

Before you buy stock in On Holding, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and On Holding wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $525,806!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 3, 2024

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lululemon Athletica. The Motley Fool recommends On Holding. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.