1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Nvidia Stock Is Going to $178. Is It a Buy?

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are close to new highs heading into the next earnings report on Nov. 20. Earnings season can lead to wild swings in stock prices, but one analyst believes Nvidia shares are worth buying now.

Redburn Atlantic analyst Timm Schulze-Melander initiated coverage of the stock this week with a "buy" rating. The analyst set the price target at $178, implying upside of 21% over the current share price of $147 at the time of writing.

Despite the analyst's call, here's why investors should wait until after the upcoming report before deciding to buy Nvidia shares.

Nvidia must meet high growth expectations

Nvidia is showing signs that it is still in the early phases of meeting demand for data center hardware to support artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. While its second-quarter revenue growth decelerated from the previous quarter, Nvidia still posted a year-over-year increase of 122% in total revenue, which is extraordinary for a leading semiconductor business.

Analysts are usually more accurate in modeling a company's near-term financial performance than predicting stock price movements. The consensus analyst estimate has Nvidia's revenue growing 125% this year before increasing 44% next year, according to Yahoo Finance. The high demand for Nvidia's data center chips is expected to keep its profit margin firm, so analysts are also expecting the company to grow earnings 44% next year to reach $4.12 per share.

Still, I don't see a reason to buy shares ahead of next week's earnings release. The stock's recent climb since the previous earnings report in August may raise the chance of another post-earnings sell-off.

Regardless of what Nvidia reports next week, the stock will still offer long-term upside from the growth in the AI chip market, which may take several more years to fully play out. By waiting until after the news, investors can avoid any negative surprises that might send the stock down after earnings.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $24,113 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $42,634 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $447,865!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 11, 2024

John Ballard has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.