1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks McDonald's Stock Is Going to $349. Is It a Buy Around $310?

McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) may have missed on both the top and bottom lines in its recently reported fourth quarter of 2024, but that didn't stop several analysts from becoming more bullish on its prospects.

A clutch of them raised their price targets on the durable fast-food company's shares, one of whom was Jefferies' Andy Barish. Let's see what he now thinks of the company, and whether that perspective is realistic.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Post-earnings reaction

Barish made his move on Monday, shortly after McDonald's published those results. It wasn't exactly a drastic change in view, as he added $4 per share to his existing price target for a new figure of $349. Since the latter was 13% above the stock's closing price at the time, it shouldn't be any surprise to learn that Barish maintained his existing buy recommendation on the fast-food giant's shares.

Some might consider this to be counterintuitive, given the company's performance. After all, it fell short of the analyst consensus estimates for both revenue and profitability; such a dynamic tends to guarantee more pessimistic takes on a stock.

According to reports, Barish felt that the decline in U.S. same-restaurant sales that affected fundamentals was broadly expected by investors. On the other side of the coin, McDonald's topped the average estimate for same-restaurant international revenue, and it still has excellent potential for continued growth in key metrics.

Buy the growth

Like the Jefferies pundit, I've been a McDonald's bull for some time now, and I see no reason to abandon that stance.

Management has executed very well on several long-tail growth initiatives, including but by no means limited to a wide rollout of its labor- and time-saving kiosk ordering system. It's a busy planet, and the company is still a world-beater in its niche, so continued success is in the cards.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $344,352 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $44,103 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $543,649!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Jefferies Financial Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.